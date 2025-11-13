‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently seen signing a fan’s bike, a gesture that once again reflected his down-to-earth nature.A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Dhoni writing his autograph on the petrol tank of a red bike. Before walking away, he looked at the vehicle and told the fan, “Chala ke report dena (Do share its review). ” Watch video

Inside details of how MS Dhoni is training for IPL 2026 in Ranchi

Dhoni, known as ‘Captain Cool,’ has long been passionate about bikes and cars. His Ranchi home has a large collection of vehicles, including several vintage models.In IPL 2025, CSK finished at the bottom of the league for the first time in 16 seasons, winning only four of their 14 games, and were the first team to be knocked out of playoffs contention.The 44-year-old led CSK last year in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the five-time champions endured a poor campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.Dhoni led the franchise to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).If he turns out next season, it will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the IPL.