শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kim Soo-Hyun Accuses Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Presenting ‘Fabricated Evidence’ Amid Dating Scandal | Korean News This Actress, Set To Get Married Soon, Lands In Controversy Over ‘Men Should Experience Period Pain’ Remarks Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News Salman Khan Sings Along With Stebin Ben’s Live ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ In Qatar, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns ‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News ‘ছক আঁকা হয়’ তুরস্কে, কোডনেম ছিল উকাসা Chaos Erupts After Stampede-Like Situation At Shreya Ghoshal Concert In Odisha | Movies News ভোগান্তি দিয়ে শুরু এবারের কপ৩০ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার জাতির উদ্দেশ্যে দেয়া ভাষণে দেশবাসী উজ্জীবিত – বাংলাদেশ লেবার পার্টি
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News


Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently seen signing a fan’s bike, a gesture that once again reflected his down-to-earth nature.A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Dhoni writing his autograph on the petrol tank of a red bike. Before walking away, he looked at the vehicle and told the fan, “Chala ke report dena (Do share its review).Watch video

Inside details of how MS Dhoni is training for IPL 2026 in Ranchi

Dhoni, known as ‘Captain Cool,’ has long been passionate about bikes and cars. His Ranchi home has a large collection of vehicles, including several vintage models.In IPL 2025, CSK finished at the bottom of the league for the first time in 16 seasons, winning only four of their 14 games, and were the first team to be knocked out of playoffs contention.The 44-year-old led CSK last year in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the five-time champions endured a poor campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.Dhoni led the franchise to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).If he turns out next season, it will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the IPL.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News

Islamabad blast: A complete timeline of the Sri Lanka tour crisis in Pakistan | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns

IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News

IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News

I-League clubs meet Sports Minister to request intervention; AIFF proposes physical meeting with ISL club CEOs

I-League clubs meet Sports Minister to request intervention; AIFF proposes physical meeting with ISL club CEOs

Islamabad blast: Big revelation! PCB confirms Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir convinced Sri Lanka to continue tour | Cricket News

Islamabad blast: Big revelation! PCB confirms Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir convinced Sri Lanka to continue tour | Cricket News

‘Upload videos carefully’: Day after Shardul Thakur trade tongue slip, ‘Ravichandran Romano’ urges caution | Cricket News

‘Upload videos carefully’: Day after Shardul Thakur trade tongue slip, ‘Ravichandran Romano’ urges caution | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST