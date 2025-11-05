Champions League: Bayern Munich and Liverpool win big as Arsenal’s 15-year-old Max Dowman steals headlines | Football News

Max Dowman of Arsenal, Luis Díaz of Bayern and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (Getty Images)

Bayern Munich and Liverpool secured significant victories in Tuesday’s Champions League matches, with Bayern winning 2-1 against Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool defeating Real Madrid 1-0. The matches also featured Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven scoring a remarkable 90-meter solo goal, while Arsenal maintained their perfect record with a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague.Bayern Munich demonstrated their dominance with a 2-1 win at PSG’s Parc des Princes, extending their winning streak to 16 consecutive matches across all competitions. Luis Diaz scored twice for Bayern before receiving a red card.Liverpool prevailed against Real Madrid at Anfield, with Alexis Mac Allister’s header in the 61st minute securing the victory. Former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold faced jeers from home fans throughout the match.Arsenal and Bayern Munich remain the only teams with maximum points after four rounds of league-stage games. Arsenal’s victory included a historic moment as 15-year-old Max Dowman became the youngest player in Champions League history.Tottenham’s defender Van de Ven produced a stunning individual effort in their 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen, running nearly the length of the field to score.“It was like Lionel Messi transformed into a center back,” said Tottenham manager Thomas Frank.Bayern’s victory in Paris came with both triumph and setback. Diaz’s two goals in the fourth and 32nd minutes gave Bayern a commanding lead, but his red card for a dangerous tackle on Achraf Hakimi complicated matters.PSG’s struggles increased when Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé left the field injured. Joao Neves managed to score for PSG, but Bayern held on for the win.At Anfield, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made numerous saves before Mac Allister’s decisive header. The match saw Alexander-Arnold’s return to his former home ground marred by fan hostility.Arsenal’s impressive performance in Prague included goals from Bukayo Saka and two from Mikel Merino. The team has now kept eight consecutive clean sheets, matching a 122-year-old record.Juventus remained winless in the group stage after drawing 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in Luciano Spalletti’s Champions League debut as manager. Maximiliano Araújo scored for Sporting, with Dušan Vlahović equalizing for Juventus.Atletico Madrid bounced back from their previous defeat to Arsenal with a 3-1 home victory against Union Saint-Gilloise, with goals from Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, and Marcos Llorente.Monaco secured their first campaign victory, defeating Bodø/Glimt 1-0 through Folarin Balogun’s first-half goal.Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt played to a goalless draw, with Napoli missing their creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne due to hamstring surgery. The result ended Frankfurt’s unusual streak of 5-1 scorelines in this season’s competition.In the final match of the night, U.S. striker Ricardo Pepi scored a late equalizer for PSV Eindhoven in their 1-1 draw at Olympiakos.