Champions Trophy Digest: Virat Kohli’s masterclass sinks Pakistan; New Zealand eye semifinals | Cricket News

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the match against Pakistan in Dubai. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Star batter Virat Kohli produced a vintage knock, scoring an unbeaten 100 to steer India to a dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. Kohli’s match-winning century pushed the defending champions Pakistan to the brink of elimination, leaving them reliant on Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive.

Chasing 242, India lost Rohit Sharma (20) early to Shaheen Afridi, but a solid 69-run stand between Kohli and Shubman Gill (46) ensured stability. Kohli played a measured innings, becoming only the third player to surpass 14,000 ODI runs, following legends Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). His 51st ODI century, reached in 111 balls, sealed the match with 45 balls to spare, propelling India to the top of Group A with two wins in two games.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

“My job was to control the middle overs and take on the pacers later,” Kohli said post-match. “It’s about managing expectations, keeping my energy levels in check, and focusing on my game.”

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: A decisive clash

With India virtually sealing their semifinal spot, attention now shifts to the crucial New Zealand vs Bangladesh clash on Monday. The Black Caps, who defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in their opener, will secure qualification with a win. Their strong net run rate (1.200) gives them an edge.

Bangladesh, reeling from a six-wicket loss to India, face a must-win scenario. Their net run rate (-0.408) leaves them in a vulnerable position, and a defeat would knock them out. Bangladesh’s batting lineup, which struggled against India, must step up against New Zealand’s formidable pace attack.

New Zealand, meanwhile, face a selection dilemma with Rachin Ravindra potentially returning from injury. The Kiwis will look to continue their clinical performances and avoid any surprises, knowing that Bangladesh stunned them in the 2017 edition to knock them out.

If New Zealand win, Pakistan will be eliminated, and the semifinalists from Group A will be confirmed. However, if Bangladesh triumph, the group will remain wide open, making for an intense final round of matches.