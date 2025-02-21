Champions Trophy: England announce playing XI for opener against Australia, recall Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith (Photo: @englandcricket on X)

England announced the return of wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith on Thursday for their Champions Trophy opener versus Australia in Lahore.

The 24-year-old was absent from the previous ODI series against India, where England suffered a 3-0 defeat last month. He will take up wicketkeeping duties and bat at the No. 3 position in the line-up on Saturday.

England picked Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Mark Wood to lead their pace-bowling unit.

England’s Group B opponents include Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. As per the tournament’s format, semifinal spots will be secured by the top two teams from each of the two groups.

England’s playing XI to face Australia: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood