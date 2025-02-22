Champions Trophy: Josh Inglis’ maiden ton trumps Ben Duckett’s 165 as Australia ace record chase | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Josh Inglis’s maiden ODI ton overshadowed Ben Duckett’s impressive 165 as Australia defeated England by five wickets in their Champions Trophy Group B opener in Lahore on Saturday.

Australia’s successful run chase at the Gaddafi Stadium set a new record for ICC white-ball tournaments, exceeding Pakistan’s previous record of 345 against Sri Lanka at the 2023 World Cup.

England posted 351 for 8, the highest total in Champions Trophy history, riding on Duckett’s ton that included 17 boundaries and three sixes.

The flat pitch, fast outfield and dew favored the batting side as Australia reached their target with 15 balls remaining.

Inglis dominated the English bowlers with six sixes and eight fours in his 86-ball innings. He formed a crucial 146-run partnership with Alex Carey, who scored 69 runs from 63 balls.

Glenn Maxwell contributed an unbeaten 32 from 15 balls after Carey’s dismissal in the 42nd over.

Inglis finished the game with a six off Mark Wood in the 48th over.

Earlier, Inglis celebrated his first ODI hundred in his 28th match by hitting Jofra Archer for a six into the mid-wicket stands.

Australia faced early pressure when Travis Head and Steve Smith were dismissed, leaving them at 27 for 2. Smith was caught by Duckett at slip after scoring just 5 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Short stabilized the innings with a 95-run partnership off 91 balls. Short scored 63 while Labuschagne made 47.

England briefly regained momentum by taking two wickets in quick succession, but Inglis and Carey’s partnership turned the match in Australia’s favor.

Inglis maintained aggressive batting, scoring 15 runs in the 27th over. England missed a crucial opportunity when Archer dropped Carey on 49.

England’s innings began shakily at 43 for 2 during the powerplay. Duckett partnered with Joe Root for a 158-run stand and later added 61 runs with Jos Buttler.

Duckett’s innings showed excellent timing and shot selection. He started confidently with a six against Maxwell in the second over.

Root contributed 68 runs as he and Duckett maintained steady scoring before accelerating later in the innings. Duckett reached his second ODI century against Australia with consecutive boundaries off Spencer Johnson.

Australia’s bowling attack struggled without Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for 66 runs, while Nathan Ellis bowled economically without taking wickets.

Alex Carey’s wicketkeeping included an impressive one-handed catch to dismiss Phil Salt for 10 runs.

England debutant Jamie Smith scored 15 runs with some attractive shots before his dismissal. Root joined Duckett in the sixth over, and they built their partnership over 155 balls.

Duckett, continuing his form from the India series, reached his first ICC tournament fifty in 49 balls with a boundary off Johnson.