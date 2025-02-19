Champions Trophy looks to enthral fans, add more relevance to ODI cricket | Cricket News

The build-up to the return of the Champions Trophy after more than seven years has been nothing short of dramatic, but the three-week entertainment is finally set to begin with things settling in time for the action on the field to begin with the opening game between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand today, February 19.

The competition will witness eight teams competing at four venues. India’s matches are scheduled in Dubai, while the remaining fixtures are set for Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, which returns to hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event for the first time since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup.

The 2017 winners Pakistan are also the defending champions.

The tournament’s organisation, following an eight-year gap, required overcoming numerous challenges. It holds particular significance amidst ongoing discussions about the position of ODIs in the current cricket world.

No recent cricket tournament has faced such significant challenges stemming from geopolitical conflicts, rigid stances by two key participating cricket boards (India and Pakistan) and concerns about venue preparedness in the official host nation.

THE TOURNAMENT OPENER

The first match presents an intriguing contest — an unpredictable yet skilful Pakistan squad facing New Zealand, an opponent that prioritises systematic approach above all else.

However, the tournament’s most anticipated encounter arrives on February 23 when India clash with Pakistan, bringing forth the usual surge of memories, sentiments, political statements and online discourse.

This high-profile encounter will take place in Dubai, as India maintained its firm stance against travelling to Pakistan, citing safety issues.

EYES ON VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA

Beyond team dynamics, certain players aim to make this tournament a defining moment in their careers — and none among them is bigger than Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Their accomplishments and influence in contemporary cricket remain unparalleled. Now, as these two outstanding players approach the culmination of their illustrious careers, they aspire to conclude on a triumphant note.

Regardless of the results, it seems unlikely that Kohli and Rohit will continue in India’s ODI framework post the Champions Trophy. But nothing of that sort can be said with certainty despite the two already bidding adieu to the T20Is after the T20 World Cup last year.

A fitting farewell tribute for Kohli and Rohit would coincide with the emergence of promising talents like Shubman Gill, who are poised to lead India’s next cricketing generation.

But a subpar performance in this tournament could jeopardise their likely desire to continue playing Tests, potentially prompting selectors to reassess their positions before India’s tour of England in June.

IMPORTANT TOURNAMENT FOR GAUTAM GAMBHIR

Failing to secure the Champions Trophy could place India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s position under review.

Though India’s recent victory over England in T20Is and ODIs at home offered Gambhir some breathing space, it cannot overshadow the team’s struggles against New Zealand and Australia.

However, clinching a global trophy would significantly strengthen his position.

For the team as a whole, India aim to secure their first ICC trophy in the 50-over format since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

WHAT INDIA CAN EXPECT FROM OTHER GROUP-A TEAMS

India are pooled alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The 2013 winners will face Bangladesh on February 19, Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

BANGLADESH: Despite fading from cricket’s spotlight recently, they remain capable of springing a surprise and can’t be treated lightly or considered as pushovers.

PAKISTAN: India’s neighbours and arch-rivals must maintain composure and resilience during crucial moments. The host nation could prove formidable if they avoid focusing just on their match against India and stop viewing it as the ultimate challenge. Their bowling unit excels in pace, while batters such as Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha possess the ability to dominate opposition attacks.

NEW ZEALAND: The Kiwis enter a different phase after Trent Boult and Tim Southee’s departure. Kane Williamson remains their key player, and they are banking on his performance to secure their first ICC white-ball title despite consistent show in ICC tournaments across formats over the years.

POSSIBLE SEMIFINAL OPPONENTS

AUSTRALIA: Despite the absence of their leading fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the Aussies remain formidable. The two-time champions possess a batting lineup well-suited to the ODI format’s requirements.

ENGLAND: Previously dominant in limited-overs cricket, England have experienced a decline as several key players grapple with advancing years and diminishing performance levels. But they have a nice mix of youth and experience with Joe Root and Jos Buttler there to guide the likes of Harry Brook or Ben Duckett.

SOUTH AFRICA: The team, under Temba Bavuma’s leadership, seeks to change the so-near-yet-so-far pattern. They reached the T20 World Cup final before losing to India in a dramatic finish to the final in Barbados last year and would want to build on that in the longer version of the two white-ball formats.

AFGHANISTAN: The Afghans have evolved into a strong limited-overs side, capable of challenging any team with players like Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in their ranks.