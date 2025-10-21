Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details on his sudden death | Chess News

মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details on his sudden death

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Daniel Naroditsky, a 29-year-old chess grandmaster from the Bay Area celebrated for his playing skills and commentary, died unexpectedly, his family announced on Monday. (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Daniel Naroditsky, a 29-year-old chess grandmaster from the Bay Area celebrated for his playing skills and commentary, died unexpectedly, his family announced Monday. A Stanford graduate, Naroditsky was a prominent figure in the chess world, earning numerous accolades, including the grandmaster title at age 18 and most recently winning the US National Blitz Championship.“Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world,” his family said in a statement shared by the Charlotte Chess Center. “Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day.”Born in San Mateo, Naroditsky’s chess journey began early. He became the youngest player to win the Northern California K-12 Chess Championship and later won a gold medal in the Under-12 section of the World Youth Chess Championship in 2007. He also claimed the U.S. Junior Championship in 2013.After earning his grandmaster title in 2013, Naroditsky was awarded the prestigious Samford Chess Fellowship in 2014. He graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2019.

Top players and chess figures were quick to express their grief. World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura wrote: “I’m devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess.” Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan tweeted: “Lost for words. So young, so brilliant. The word ‘tragic’ doesn’t even begin to describe the emotion felt.”

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi called the news “absolutely shocking,” while Dronacharya awardee RB Ramesh posted: “Deepest condolences to Danya’s family and friends. Cannot believe such a nice human being is not among us anymore. Have had the honour of working with him during the Covid period. He was extremely kind, courteous, extremely talented and generous. We will all miss you Danya.” Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja added: “Heartbreaking. My deepest condolences.”

Naroditsky maintained a strong presence in competitive chess, consistently ranking among the world’s top 200 players and the US top 15 in classical chess. He was also ranked in the world’s top 75 in Rapid and top 25 in Blitz, reaching a 2700 FIDE Blitz rating in 2024.As of August 2025, his FIDE Blitz rating stood at 2732, placing him 18th globally and sixth in the United States. He gained attention in 2024 for calling former world champion Vladimir Kramnik “worse than dirt” during a cheating controversy at the World Rapid and Blitz Championship.In recent years, Naroditsky built a substantial online following, creating content on Twitch and YouTube, where he amassed 340,000 and 482,000 subscribers respectively. His channels featured insightful chess commentary and educational videos, reflecting his deep passion for the game.





