Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৪ঠা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Chess | ‘Quite a feat’ – FIDE CEO lauds Indian stars after all four enter quarterfinals of women’s World Cup | Chess News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৮, ২০২৫ ১১:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Chess | ‘Quite a feat’ – FIDE CEO lauds Indian stars after all four enter quarterfinals of women’s World Cup | Chess News


Advertise here
Koneru Humpy (Anna Shtourman/FIDE)

In a historic moment for Indian chess, all four remaining players, Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, R Vaishali, and International Master Divya Deshmukh, have stormed into the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women’s World Cup. The achievement drew special praise from FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky, who wrote on X, “All four Indian players make it through tie-breaks. Quite a feat! Congrats to Humpy, Divya, Harika and Vaishali! At the same time, kudos to Zhu Jiner, Kosteniuk, Lagno and Kamalidenova, who had an excellent run, and were just a bit short to make it to quarterfinals.”The path to this milestone was anything but easy. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!All four Indians were pushed to the limit in the pre-quarterfinals, with their fate decided in tense tie-breakers after drawn classical games. Koneru Humpy overcame former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, while Harika Dronavalli edged out Kateryna Lagno in a gripping contest. Rising star R Vaishali defeated Kazakhstan’s Meruert Kamalidenova to continue her impressive run, and 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh held her nerve after a setback against China’s Zhu Jiner in the return game to seal her spot.Earlier, Divya had been India’s best hope for a direct qualification after winning her first game, but a middlegame slip in the Scotch Opening forced her into rapid tie-breaks. Displaying remarkable composure, she bounced back to keep India’s perfect record intact.

How a Chess Game Trapped a King: Sadhguru on the Miracle of Mind

Meanwhile, three Chinese players, Lei Tingjie, Song Yuxin, and Tan Zhongyi, secured smooth progress to the last eight, while Georgian veteran Nana Dzagnidze stunned former world champion Mariya Muzychuk to advance.The Women’s World Cup, a high-stakes knockout event, carries a total prize fund of USD 691,250, with the winner claiming USD 50,000. Beyond the prize money, three coveted spots in the Women’s Candidates Tournament, leading to a World Championship challenge, are up for grabs. With four Indians among the elite eight, the tournament has taken on historic significance for Indian chess, signalling the country’s growing dominance on the global stage.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আপনার ছবি লাগানো ডাকটিকিটে চিঠি পাঠান! জেনে নিন কীভাবে বানাবেন ও খরচ কত, Send Letters with Your Own Photo on the Stamp! Know the Process and CostSend Letters with Your Own Photo on the Stamp! Know the Process and Cost
আপনার ছবি লাগানো ডাকটিকিটে চিঠি পাঠান! জেনে নিন কীভাবে বানাবেন ও খরচ কত, Send Letters with Your Own Photo on the Stamp! Know the Process and CostSend Letters with Your Own Photo on the Stamp! Know the Process and Cost
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পিপিএফে কীভাবে পাবেন অন্যদের চেয়ে বেশি সুদ? জেনে নিন সহজ কৌশল, How to Earn Higher Interest from PPF Than Others? Simple Tips You Must Follow, you can earn more interest from your PPF account than others—just by making timely deposits and using a few smart tricks. Learn how to maximize your returns.
পিপিএফে কীভাবে পাবেন অন্যদের চেয়ে বেশি সুদ? জেনে নিন সহজ কৌশল, How to Earn Higher Interest from PPF Than Others? Simple Tips You Must Follow, you can earn more interest from your PPF account than others—just by making timely deposits and using a few smart tricks. Learn how to maximize your returns.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Chess | ‘Quite a feat’ – FIDE CEO lauds Indian stars after all four enter quarterfinals of women’s World Cup | Chess News
Chess | ‘Quite a feat’ – FIDE CEO lauds Indian stars after all four enter quarterfinals of women’s World Cup | Chess News
খেলাধুলা
দ্বিতীয় হুগলি সেতুতে চলন্ত গাড়িতে আগুন, প্রাণে বাঁচলেন যাত্রীরা! যান চলাচল স্তব্ধ
দ্বিতীয় হুগলি সেতুতে চলন্ত গাড়িতে আগুন, প্রাণে বাঁচলেন যাত্রীরা! যান চলাচল স্তব্ধ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Here Are Easy Ways To Ensure Your Pooja Utensils Keep Shining

Here Are Easy Ways To Ensure Your Pooja Utensils Keep Shining

 ক্ষমতা রদবদল হলেও জনগণের ভাগ্য পরিবর্তন হয় না : মোস্তফা

ক্ষমতা রদবদল হলেও জনগণের ভাগ্য পরিবর্তন হয় না : মোস্তফা

 ‘দেশের ১৭ কোটি মানুষের উন্নয়নে কাজ করছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী’

‘দেশের ১৭ কোটি মানুষের উন্নয়নে কাজ করছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী’

 জৌরালি ফিরোজের অনাকাঙ্ক্ষিত মৃত্যু নিয়ে যা বললেন জবি সহকারী অধ্যাপক

জৌরালি ফিরোজের অনাকাঙ্ক্ষিত মৃত্যু নিয়ে যা বললেন জবি সহকারী অধ্যাপক

 iPhone 14-র যা দাম! একই টাকা খরচ করলে এই বাইকগুলি হয়ে যেতে পারে

iPhone 14-র যা দাম! একই টাকা খরচ করলে এই বাইকগুলি হয়ে যেতে পারে

 বাংলাদেশের বিজ্ঞানী ফেরদৌসী কাদরী পেলেন ম্যাগসেসে পুরস্কার

বাংলাদেশের বিজ্ঞানী ফেরদৌসী কাদরী পেলেন ম্যাগসেসে পুরস্কার

 Women's T20 World Cup, Live Score, Ireland vs England

Women's T20 World Cup, Live Score, Ireland vs England

 মালয়েশিয়ায় আটককৃত বাংলাদেশিদের আইনি সহায়তা দেওয়া হতে পারে: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

মালয়েশিয়ায় আটককৃত বাংলাদেশিদের আইনি সহায়তা দেওয়া হতে পারে: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

 কাল লেনদেন বন্ধ থাকবে ৩ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

কাল লেনদেন বন্ধ থাকবে ৩ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘নোবেলজয়ীকে সম্মান করি, কিন্তু ঈর্ষা-মিথ্যাচার সহ্য করব না’

‘নোবেলজয়ীকে সম্মান করি, কিন্তু ঈর্ষা-মিথ্যাচার সহ্য করব না’
Advertise here