Chess World Cup: Karthik Venkataraman enters fourth round; Vidit Gujrathi bows out | Chess News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
GM Karthik Venkataraman (Picture Credit: Eteri Kublashvili/FIDE)

Indian Grandmaster Karthik Venkataraman has advanced to the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 after defeating Romanian GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac in Panaji on Sunday. Karthik secured his victory in the second tiebreaker game with black pieces, using his bishop advantage to corner Deac’s king in 43 moves. The first rapid game had ended in a draw with Karthik playing white.“Classical game against Deac it was not too well but I somehow managed to defend. But in both the rapid games I played well. I don’t know if I was objectively winning in the first game but I was clearly better. Second game also it was smooth,” said Karthik, who will next face Le Quang Liem of Vietnam.“Chess players are not used to playing this kind of format. Normally it is Swiss or round robin and one can relax a bit. But here you are always under pressure that you can be eliminated and that pressure is a lot to handle.”Karthik’s victory means five Indian players will compete in the fourth round of the Viswanathan Anand Cup and three Candidate Sports after Monday’s rest day.Vidit Gujrathi faced elimination despite winning his first rapid game against American Shankland in 75 moves. He lost the second game in 49 moves after a queen exchange error under time pressure.The match went to a second set of rapid games where Vidit lost the sixth game with white pieces in 61 moves, ending his tournament run.Indian player Narayanan SL also exited the tournament after losing a lengthy 125-move game with black pieces against Chinese GM Yu Yangyi. A draw in the second game confirmed Narayanan’s elimination.Karthik, a two-time National Champion, had previously eliminated fellow Indian player Aravindh Chithambaram in the second round before his victory against Deac.

Indian results (Round 3, tiebreaker)

  • GM Karthik Venkataraman bt GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac (ROU) 2.5-1.5
  • GM Narayanan SL lost to GM Yu Yangyi (CHN) 1.5:2.5
  • GM Vidit Gujrathi lost to GM Sam Shankland (USA) 2.5:3.5





