মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sherlyn Chopra Reveals She’s Getting Breast Implants Removed: ‘To Bring Back Stamina Into My Life’ | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈরে শ্রমিক দলের বর্ণাঢ্য র‍্যালি ও আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয় Ian Botham slams England’s lack of preparation before Ashes; batting coach Marcus Trescothick calls it ‘way of the modern game’ | Cricket News Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol’s Former Husband Bharat Takhtani Reaches Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News জবি ছাত্রদলের দুই গ্রুপের দফায় দফায় সংঘর্ষ, আহত ১২ Chess World Cup: ‘Where are the bedbugs?’ Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri lashes out at criticism around playing conditions in Goa | Chess News ফু-ওয়াং সিরামিকের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad ১৫ নভেম্বর ওরিয়ন ফার্মার পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad আওয়ামী লীগের বিরুদ্ধে যত মামলা আছে তুলে নেওয়া হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল Hilarious! From Viswanathan Anand to Anish Giri, top chess stars get Candidates 2026 venue wrong — Watch | Chess News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Chess World Cup: ‘Where are the bedbugs?’ Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri lashes out at criticism around playing conditions in Goa | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Chess World Cup: ‘Where are the bedbugs?’ Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri lashes out at criticism around playing conditions in Goa | Chess News


Dutch Grandmaster (GM) Anish Giri has addressed recent criticism of the FIDE World Cup conditions in Goa, dismissing certain claims as exaggerated and unfounded.The controversy began when Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time world championship contender, expressed dissatisfaction after his early elimination in the second round by Indian grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh.“One of those places that you won’t be sad to leave,” Nepomniachtchi posted on his Telegram account on Wednesday.Several players, including Vassily Ivanchuk, had praised the tournament conditions. However, the situation escalated when Fabiano Caruana’s second, Cristian Chirila, mentioned on the C Squared Podcast that some players reported bedbugs in the hotel.Giri, who was eliminated in the third round, appeared on the ChessBase India livestream during the third round tiebreaks to address these concerns.“I’d be lying if I said that it was not a challenge to play in India for Western players. But it’s the same, the other way around. Obviously I knew there will be some challenges playing in India. Things like jet lag and different food,” Giri said.“But it’s fair, because when I play in my cold city of Wijk aan Zee, there are Indians playing there and suffering without Indian food. It’s too cold for them there. It’s the same situation, but the reverse. But it was not too hot here. The food was reasonably diverse with Western dishes too like pasta etc. The spice level was not as high as I was fearing. My main issue was jet lag. Now I have completely recovered from jet lag. I have mosquito repellant too. I’m completely ready. But now I have a flight back home.”Giri specifically addressed the bedbug claims made by those not present at the tournament.“People who are not here, they said that there are bedbugs here. It’s kinda funny because they’re not even here, they’re there! They’re telling us that ‘you guys have bedbugs’. And now we’re in a state of panic: ‘where are the bedbugs?’ Some American guy is telling us that we have bedbugs here,” he added. “And they’re saying that multiple sources have told them. I am like maybe it’s just one person who told many others, and that’s why they’re hearing it from everywhere. I don’t have bedbugs in my room as far as I know.” Giri continued with a satirical take on the situation: “My hope is that somebody here was on the bed, and saw some bug near the bed and they thought ‘I’m on the bed, this is a bug, so it must be a bedbug.’ Maybe a mosquito flying over the bed and they thought it was a bedbug. Cristian and Fabi are like, ‘We’ve qualified for the Candidates. And now you guys have bedbugs’. And here we are looking for bedbugs.”“Some of these things are exaggerated… just ridiculous. I heard that somebody said that to go to the toilet you have to go outside in the heat. But actually, the toilet is just literally five metres away from the playing hall? You don’t even want the toilet any closer, it would be smelling, yeah?”During his commentary stint, Giri made light of tournament losses and their explanations.“I told you that’s why it’s good to have a second. You can blame everything on the second. But if you don’t want to blame it on the second, you have got to go with blaming other things,” Giri remarked humorously.The Dutch grandmaster, making his fourth visit to India in 2025, emphasised that challenges exist for all players competing in different countries and conditions.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ian Botham slams England’s lack of preparation before Ashes; batting coach Marcus Trescothick calls it ‘way of the modern game’ | Cricket News

Ian Botham slams England’s lack of preparation before Ashes; batting coach Marcus Trescothick calls it ‘way of the modern game’ | Cricket News

Hilarious! From Viswanathan Anand to Anish Giri, top chess stars get Candidates 2026 venue wrong — Watch | Chess News

Hilarious! From Viswanathan Anand to Anish Giri, top chess stars get Candidates 2026 venue wrong — Watch | Chess News

India’s Aishwary Tomar clinches silver at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

India’s Aishwary Tomar clinches silver at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

From pool to pitch! The Xavier Bartlett story — a swimmer-turned-pacer, Andy Bichel’s student, and Virat Kohli’s conqueror | Cricket News

From pool to pitch! The Xavier Bartlett story — a swimmer-turned-pacer, Andy Bichel’s student, and Virat Kohli’s conqueror | Cricket News

King’s Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News

King’s Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News

‘Urgent help needed’: Sumit Nagal’s visa plea to China; Australian Open wildcard hopes in jeopardy | Tennis News

‘Urgent help needed’: Sumit Nagal’s visa plea to China; Australian Open wildcard hopes in jeopardy | Tennis News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST