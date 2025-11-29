শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law Jeet Pabari found dead at Rajkot residence: What we know so far | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law Jeet Pabari found dead at Rajkot residence: What we know so far | Cricket News


Cheteshwar Pujara and brother-in-law Jeet Pabari

Jeet Pabari, a 30-year-old businessman and brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, was found dead at his residence near Kalavad Road in Rajkot on Wednesday.Pabari allegedly died by suicide at his home “Krishna Sindhu”, where he was found hanging from an iron hook on the window of his first-floor room using a nylon rope.

Cheteshwar Pujara retires: India’s ROCK calls it a day! Relive epic quotes by Rohit, Ashwin

“We have not come across any suicide note inside the room. Further, his mobile phone has also not been traced yet,” said JR Desai, inspector, Malaviya Nagar police station.Initial investigations revealed that Pabari, who ran an import-export business, was married for approximately a year. His family members reported he had been battling depression for the past two months and was receiving treatment.“According to the family members, Pabari had been suffering from depression for the past two months and he was undergoing treatment and medication. He has two sisters,” Desai recently told TOI.The incident occurred exactly one year after a rape complaint was filed against him by his former fiancée at the Malaviya Nagar police station on November 26, 2024.On Wednesday morning, while his wife and mother were engaged in household tasks, his wife discovered him hanging around 11am when she went to the first floor.Pabari was immediately rushed to Wockhardt Hospital in an unconscious state, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.Following the hospital’s report of a medico-legal case, the Malaviya Nagar police team conducted an initial investigation at his residence and registered a case of accidental death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).Police officials will be recording statements from family members and examining call data records from his mobile number.In the previous rape case, Pabari had secured anticipatory bail from the Gujarat High Court. The police had gathered evidence and filed a chargesheet, with the case currently pending before judicial authorities.





