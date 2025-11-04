Coach collapses mid-match, dies: Players fall to the ground in heartbreaking incident – watch | Football News

Heartbroken players on the pitch after getting to know that their coach passed away mid-match (Screengrabs)

Radnicki 1923 head coach Mladen Zizovic passed away after collapsing during his team’s Serbian SuperLiga match against Mladost Lucani on Monday. He was 44. The incident occurred midway through the first half, prompting an immediate halt to the game in the 22nd minute. Zizovic received on-field medical attention before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The match briefly resumed but was abandoned about 20 minutes later when news of his death reached players and staff. Television footage captured heartbreaking scenes as players from both teams reacted in disbelief and distress upon hearing the announcement.Several players dropped to their knees, collapsing on the pitch upon learning the news. Some looked distraught and inconsolable as cameras captured their reaction to the distressing news. Radnicki 1923 later confirmed the news in an official statement, saying, “With the deepest sorrow, we inform the public, fans and sports friends that our head coach, Mladen Zizovic, passed away during last night’s match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani. Our club has lost not only a great specialist but above all a good person, a friend, and a sports worker who, with his knowledge, energy, and nobility, left a deep mark in the hearts of all who knew him.” The statement added, “Football Club Radnicki 1923 extends its sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who shared a love for football with him. Rest in peace, Mladen.” Zizovic, a former Bosnia and Herzegovina international midfielder, had only recently taken charge of Radnicki. He previously managed several clubs, including Borac Banja Luka, with whom he guided the side to their first-ever UEFA Conference League knockout tie last season. Borac also paid tribute to their former player and coach, noting, “You left us at 44, but your memory will live forever in every moment spent at our City Stadium – first as a player, then as a coach who achieved the greatest European success in our history.” Mladost Lucani coach Nenad Lalatovic told local media he had tried to help Zizovic before he lost consciousness. “I still can’t believe how life can turn upside down in a second,” he said. “Mladen was an exceptional man, a friend, and a professional. The football world has lost a great human being.”