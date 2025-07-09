Advertise here
বুধবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৫শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Coincidence? Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the same Wimbledon match – internet can’t keep calm | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৯, ২০২৫ ৪:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Coincidence? Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the same Wimbledon match – internet can’t keep calm | Cricket News


Advertise here
Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur

NEW DELHI: Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were spotted in the stands at Wimbledon 2025, closely following Novak Djokovic’s high-stakes match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. The power couple was among the star-studded audience that witnessed Djokovic’s commanding win, which booked him a spot in the quarterfinals.Also present at the match was actress Avneet Kaur, whose appearance stirred a buzz online, especially given the recent social media chatter linking her to Kohli.

Fans Defend Anushka Sharma’s Wimbledon match look in London: ‘Stop Judging Women for Ageing’

Photos of Kohli and Anushka at the match quickly made the rounds on social media. Fans noted their serious expressions, with some observing Anushka frequently checking her phone during the game.

.

Kohli later praised Djokovic’s performance on Instagram, sharing a photo of the tennis legend serving, alongside the caption: “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur posted several photos and videos from the match on her Instagram Stories, prompting online discussions—largely due to a recent controversy involving Kohli allegedly liking one of her posts.

Avneet Kaur (Instagram photo)

Addressing the speculation, Kohli issued a statement on Instagram: “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”The incident unexpectedly boosted Avneet’s visibility. She gained over 2 million followers and reportedly landed endorsement deals worth crores following the social media frenzy.As for the tennis, Djokovic kept his cool on Centre Court and sealed a solid victory over de Minaur, progressing to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

South 24 Parganas News: রাত হলেই রিলসের নেশায় বেপরোয়া স্টান্টবাজি মাতলার সেতুতে ! পুলিশি অভিযানে পাকড়াও চারজন
South 24 Parganas News: রাত হলেই রিলসের নেশায় বেপরোয়া স্টান্টবাজি মাতলার সেতুতে ! পুলিশি অভিযানে পাকড়াও চারজন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে আসছেন উপদেষ্টা আসিফ মাহমুদ
কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে আসছেন উপদেষ্টা আসিফ মাহমুদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Coincidence? Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the same Wimbledon match – internet can’t keep calm | Cricket News
Coincidence? Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the same Wimbledon match – internet can’t keep calm | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
দক্ষিণবঙ্গ জুড়ে অবিরাম বৃষ্টির জের।নদী বাঁধ পাহারায় দজেলা প্রশাসন পূর্ব মেদিনীপুরে|Continuous rain across South Bengal, administration patrolling the river banks all night!
দক্ষিণবঙ্গ জুড়ে অবিরাম বৃষ্টির জের।নদী বাঁধ পাহারায় দজেলা প্রশাসন পূর্ব মেদিনীপুরে|Continuous rain across South Bengal, administration patrolling the river banks all night!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
জামালপুরে অনলাইন জার্নালিস্ট ক্লাবের আত্মপ্রকাশ

জামালপুরে অনলাইন জার্নালিস্ট ক্লাবের আত্মপ্রকাশ

 দেশের একাধিক ধর্মীয় স্থান, উৎসব ও জনসমাগম নিয়েও Vlog ! তদন্তকারীদের ভাবাচ্ছে জ্যোতির সব ভিডিওই

দেশের একাধিক ধর্মীয় স্থান, উৎসব ও জনসমাগম নিয়েও Vlog ! তদন্তকারীদের ভাবাচ্ছে জ্যোতির সব ভিডিওই

 IPL 2025: Former India cricketer questions BCCI’s double standards in Virat Kohli case | Cricket News

IPL 2025: Former India cricketer questions BCCI’s double standards in Virat Kohli case | Cricket News

 বন্ড ছেড়ে ৬০০ কোটি টাকা তুলবে ঢাকা ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

বন্ড ছেড়ে ৬০০ কোটি টাকা তুলবে ঢাকা ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 তৈরি পোশাক ও ঔষধ শিল্পে বাংলাদেশকে সহযোগিতা করতে কলম্বিয়ার আশ্বাস

তৈরি পোশাক ও ঔষধ শিল্পে বাংলাদেশকে সহযোগিতা করতে কলম্বিয়ার আশ্বাস

 সাবেক বন ও পরিবেশমন্ত্রীসহ ৩৮ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

সাবেক বন ও পরিবেশমন্ত্রীসহ ৩৮ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 তেলের ট্যাংকারে হামলায় নিহত ২, ইরানকে দায়ী করল ইসরাইল

তেলের ট্যাংকারে হামলায় নিহত ২, ইরানকে দায়ী করল ইসরাইল

 ইসলামী ব্যাংকের বন্ডে বিএসইসির অনুমোদন | ডিএমপি নিউজ

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের বন্ডে বিএসইসির অনুমোদন | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 Cricket becomes first discipline to confirm line-up for Birmingham Commonwealth Games | More sports News

Cricket becomes first discipline to confirm line-up for Birmingham Commonwealth Games | More sports News

 গৃহবন্দী সময়ে সময়োপযোগী পদক্ষেপ ও রুদাবার বসন বৈচিত্র‍্যের পথচলা!!

গৃহবন্দী সময়ে সময়োপযোগী পদক্ষেপ ও রুদাবার বসন বৈচিত্র‍্যের পথচলা!!
Advertise here