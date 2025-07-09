Coincidence? Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Avneet Kaur at the same Wimbledon match – internet can’t keep calm | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur

NEW DELHI: Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were spotted in the stands at Wimbledon 2025, closely following Novak Djokovic’s high-stakes match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. The power couple was among the star-studded audience that witnessed Djokovic’s commanding win, which booked him a spot in the quarterfinals.Also present at the match was actress Avneet Kaur, whose appearance stirred a buzz online, especially given the recent social media chatter linking her to Kohli.

Photos of Kohli and Anushka at the match quickly made the rounds on social media. Fans noted their serious expressions, with some observing Anushka frequently checking her phone during the game.

Kohli later praised Djokovic’s performance on Instagram, sharing a photo of the tennis legend serving, alongside the caption: “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator.”Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur posted several photos and videos from the match on her Instagram Stories, prompting online discussions—largely due to a recent controversy involving Kohli allegedly liking one of her posts.

Addressing the speculation, Kohli issued a statement on Instagram: “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”The incident unexpectedly boosted Avneet’s visibility. She gained over 2 million followers and reportedly landed endorsement deals worth crores following the social media frenzy.As for the tennis, Djokovic kept his cool on Centre Court and sealed a solid victory over de Minaur, progressing to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.