CONFIRMED! Video footage proves Pakistan’s role in killing three Afghanistan cricketers – WATCH | Cricket News

The ACB spokesperson confirmed that the board has officially decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-series hosted by Pakistan. (AFP Photo)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) spokesperson Sayed Naseem Sadaat announced on Tuesday that the board possesses clear evidence, including video footage, implicating Pakistan in an attack that killed three local cricketers in Afghanistan’s Urgun district. The incident has prompted Afghanistan to withdraw from next month’s Tri-Nation T20I Series scheduled to be held in Pakistan.The statement comes after the Pakistan government denied reports of cricketers being killed in an airstrike.

ACB spokesperson condemns ‘barbaric attack’ that killed 3 Afghanistan cricketers

“We got evidence all the cricket fraternity and all the people around the world would have definitely watched our video report on the incident that was made by our media team. So, we got clear evidence that the attack was done by a Pakistani state,” Sadaat told ANI.The ACB spokesperson confirmed that the board has officially decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-series hosted by Pakistan.In a post on X last Friday, the ACB reported that the attack had caused multiple casualties, including three local cricketers — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — who were returning home after playing a friendly match in Sharana, Paktika province.“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family,” the board stated.“We call upon all the cricket boards to condemn such barbaric attacks because cricket is a game that carries the message of peace. Cricketers are peace ambassadors and they should be stayed away from the war. War should not be interfered in sports. So we call upon all the cricket fraternity and boards to condemn such attacks and keep cricket away from war,” Sadaat said.Both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have expressed their support for the ACB following the tragic incident.Zimbabwe has since stepped in to replace Afghanistan in the tri-series, joining Pakistan and Sri Lanka.The series will begin on November 17 in Rawalpindi, with Pakistan facing Zimbabwe in the opener, followed by Zimbabwe taking on Sri Lanka at the same venue. The remaining five matches, including the final on November 29, will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.