County Championship: Jofra Archer claims a first-class wicket after 1,501 days – watch | Cricket News

Jofra Archer in action for Sussex in the Rothesay County Championship Division 1 match against Durham (Image by Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

England pacer Jofra Archer marked a significant milestone in his comeback journey on Monday, stepping back onto the first-class stage for Sussex in their County Championship clash against Durham at Chester-le-Street. This appearance could pave the way for Archer’s much-anticipated return to England’s Test side, with the second Test against India set to commence on July 2.It’s been a challenging road for the 30-year-old pacer, whose last Test appearance came over four years ago — against India in Ahmedabad in 2021. Since then, elbow injuries, two surgeries, and a stress fracture in his lower back in 2022 had threatened to derail a promising career that once made him England’s spearhead across formats. But on his red-ball return, Archer wasted little time reminding everyone of his impact. In his very first outing back, he snapped up the wicket of Emilio Gay with a trademark sharp delivery that trapped the Durham batter lbw. This marked his first wicket in red-ball cricket after an absence of 1,501 days.England Test skipper Ben Stokes recently confirmed that Archer has been in regular contact with the national camp, eager to don the whites again. If his fitness holds up over the next few weeks, England could well unleash a rejuvenated Archer when India return for the high-profile Test series, with the second Test set to be played in Edgbaston.

Greenstone Lobo predicts winner of IND vs ENG series | Who Has the Astrological Edge?

For England fans, the thought of Archer’s return will be a timely boost as the hosts look to assert their dominance over India in the coming weeks.