খেলাধুলা

Cricket Australia CEO denies Usman Khawaja’s pre-Ashes golf session as reason for injury | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Cricket Australia CEO denies Usman Khawaja’s pre-Ashes golf session as reason for injury | Cricket News


Usman Khawaja did not come out to bat in the 2nd innings for Australia as they went on to secure an 8-wicket win. (Images via Getty)

Australia’s opening Test of the Ashes produced an unusual subplot around senior batter Usman Khawaja, whose back spasms on day one triggered a reshuffle that carried into the second innings — and later prompted clarification from Cricket Australia. Khawaja, 38, spent a lengthy period off the field during England’s first innings on day one, leaving him short of the minimum on-field time required under ICC rules to open Australia’s reply. Despite returning shortly before England were bowled out, the window was too small for him to regain eligibility. That forced Marnus Labuschagne to open with debutant Jake Weatherald, while stand-in captain Steve Smith walked in at No. 3. Weatherald lasted only two balls, and Khawaja — still ineligible — remained in the dressing room as Australia slipped early. He finally came in at No. 4 after Labuschagne’s dismissal but managed only two runs before falling. The situation placed scrutiny on Khawaja’s preparation after images of him playing golf in the lead-up to the Test circulated online. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg rejected any link between that session and the spasms. “It (playing golf) has held him in good stead over the last couple of years. It’s not uncommon for a lot of them to play golf a day prior,” Greenberg told SEN Radio. “Did that correlate to any of the issues? I personally don’t think so. Usman’s a very seasoned campaigner… that is drawing a long bow.” Greenberg added that the players were trusted to manage their own routines, saying, “The individual performance inside a team environment, and then ultimately you’re held accountable for your performance.”

Poll

Should players like Khawaja be criticized for recreational activities before a match?

By day two, Khawaja’s back had eased enough for him to field without trouble. But he did not open again as Australia chased 205 for victory. Instead, Travis Head took the role and produced a defining innings, smashing 123 off 83 balls to secure an eight-wicket win. With Smith and Labuschagne finishing the chase unbeaten, Khawaja did not bat in the second innings at all, leaving his position and preparation a talking point as Australia move deeper into the five-match series.





