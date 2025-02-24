Advertise here
সোমবার , ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

'Cricket is finished in Pakistan': Experts lambast Champions Trophy host after India defeat

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৫ ৫:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Cricket is finished in Pakistan’: Experts lambast Champions Trophy host after India defeat | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s recent losses against arch-rivals India and New Zealand have sparked criticism from former cricketers and experts. Ahmed Shehzad, a former Pakistan opener, expressed his disappointment with the team’s performance and questioned the selection process, alleging favouritism in the system.
He suggested that cricket, once the nation’s pride, has now “finished” in Pakistan.
“People say that the team doesn’t have a system where players are selected through favouritism, but they do. We’ve seen it. We know everything. We’ll tell the truth to the whole world unless we feel that you’re going towards the right direction. There was only one sport left in Pakistan. That was cricket. Today, that has also finished,” Ahmed Shehzad told Geo.tv.
Virat Kohli’s brilliant century led India to a four-wicket victory over Pakistan, further fueling the criticism. Mohammad Rizwan‘s side had earlier lost their opening match against New Zealand, failing to chase a target of 321 runs.
Former left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prioritise top performers from domestic cricket over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for national team selection.
“I request PCB that PSL should not be a criteria for national team selection. The top performers from domestic Cricket should be your priority and not the PSL,” Amir said.
Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan captain, shared his thoughts on the team’s mindset, adding, “I knew this is going to happen. If you play cricket from 1980-90 mindset in 2025 then you will definitely lose the game. According to me after 2017 whatever ICC events have come, there is nothing for Pakistan but we always talk about our preparations. We don’t know which team to play in our home conditions. We didn’t attack during the time of our bowling. If you have to win against big teams you have to play with an attacking approach.”
With losses against India and New Zealand, Pakistan’s chances of progressing in the tournament have taken a significant hit.
They will be closely monitoring the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, hoping for a Bangladesh victory to keep Group A contestable for a few more days. Otherwise, it will be New Zealand joining India in qualifying for the semi-finals.
Pakistan will now return home from Dubai to prepare for their crucial match against Bangladesh on Thursday. India, on the other hand, will face New Zealand in their final Group stage game on Sunday, March 2.





