Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decide on wedding venue! When will the couple get married? | Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly chosen the venue at which they will get married. (Images via AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have set the stage for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings in recent years, with the couple reportedly choosing a venue that carries deep personal meaning for the Portugal captain. Instead of the grand international locations often associated with celebrity weddings, Ronaldo has opted to return to his roots in Madeira, selecting a site that reflects both history and identity. Portuguese outlets report that the ceremony is planned at Funchal Cathedral, widely recognised as the island’s oldest and most significant religious building. The structure, inaugurated in 1514 and built with local cedar wood, stands as a landmark of Madeira’s cultural heritage. It also sits just a short distance from the hospital where Ronaldo was born, adding a layer of symbolism to the decision. The connection between Ronaldo and his birthplace has remained evident throughout his career. Madeira’s international airport carries his name, and his museum — dedicated to his achievements — is located on the island. His early football steps with Nacional da Madeira unfolded not far from the cathedral selected for the ceremony.

The cathedral from Funchal has been classified as a National Monument since 1910, and constitutes the main religious building of the Archipelago, and is greatly visited both by the inhabitants and visitors of the city. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

As per outlets in the country, the gathering is likely to be intimate in nature, though it will bring together guests linked to Ronaldo’s life in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia and across the football world. Further details remain unconfirmed.It is also stated in a Jornal da Madeira report that Ronaldo and his fiancée will tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in the summer of 2026. Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez began their relationship in 2016 after meeting in Madrid, where she worked at a Gucci store during his time at Real Madrid. Over nine years, the couple have navigated different countries and stages of his career. They share two daughters, Alana and Bella, while raising Cristiano Jr, Mateo and Eva María together. As Ronaldo prepares for a demanding period with club and country — including a busy summer of international fixtures — Georgina continues to build her presence as an entrepreneur and media figure. For Madeira, the wedding marks another moment tied to one of its biggest icons. For Ronaldo, it reflects a return to the island that shaped his earliest years, setting the backdrop for a personal milestone that extends beyond football.