বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Drishyam Actress Shriya Saran Turns Heads In White Top-Denim Look At Mumbai Airport At Airport | Watch | Bollywood News শেখ হাসিনা-কামালের মৃত্যুদণ্ডের পূর্ণাঙ্গ রায় প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় ইবি ছাত্রদলের দোয়া মাহফিল শেয়ারবাজার কারসাজি : সাকিবসহ ১৫ জনের বিরুদ্ধে প্রতিবেদন ৩ মার্চ – Corporate Sangbad Is Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha’s Friendship In Trouble Ahead Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? | Television News জকসু প্রার্থীদের ডোপটেস্ট স্থগিত, নির্বাচন পেছানোর সংশয় Harmer hammer for India: South African spinner surpasses Dale Steyn; breaks multiple records | Cricket News সূচকের পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decide on wedding venue! When will the couple get married? | Football News Not Saiyaara Or Kantara, But THIS Film Is The Biggest Blockbuster Of 2025 With 150X ROI | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decide on wedding venue! When will the couple get married? | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez decide on wedding venue! When will the couple get married? | Football News


Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly chosen the venue at which they will get married. (Images via AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have set the stage for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile weddings in recent years, with the couple reportedly choosing a venue that carries deep personal meaning for the Portugal captain. Instead of the grand international locations often associated with celebrity weddings, Ronaldo has opted to return to his roots in Madeira, selecting a site that reflects both history and identity. Portuguese outlets report that the ceremony is planned at Funchal Cathedral, widely recognised as the island’s oldest and most significant religious building. The structure, inaugurated in 1514 and built with local cedar wood, stands as a landmark of Madeira’s cultural heritage. It also sits just a short distance from the hospital where Ronaldo was born, adding a layer of symbolism to the decision. The connection between Ronaldo and his birthplace has remained evident throughout his career. Madeira’s international airport carries his name, and his museum — dedicated to his achievements — is located on the island. His early football steps with Nacional da Madeira unfolded not far from the cathedral selected for the ceremony.

Christmas Lights In Funchal

The cathedral from Funchal has been classified as a National Monument since 1910, and constitutes the main religious building of the Archipelago, and is greatly visited both by the inhabitants and visitors of the city. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

As per outlets in the country, the gathering is likely to be intimate in nature, though it will bring together guests linked to Ronaldo’s life in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia and across the football world. Further details remain unconfirmed.It is also stated in a Jornal da Madeira report that Ronaldo and his fiancée will tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in the summer of 2026. Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez began their relationship in 2016 after meeting in Madrid, where she worked at a Gucci store during his time at Real Madrid. Over nine years, the couple have navigated different countries and stages of his career. They share two daughters, Alana and Bella, while raising Cristiano Jr, Mateo and Eva María together. As Ronaldo prepares for a demanding period with club and country — including a busy summer of international fixtures — Georgina continues to build her presence as an entrepreneur and media figure. For Madeira, the wedding marks another moment tied to one of its biggest icons. For Ronaldo, it reflects a return to the island that shaped his earliest years, setting the backdrop for a personal milestone that extends beyond football.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Harmer hammer for India: South African spinner surpasses Dale Steyn; breaks multiple records | Cricket News

Harmer hammer for India: South African spinner surpasses Dale Steyn; breaks multiple records | Cricket News

New low! India fall below Pakistan in WTC table after 0-2 whitewash against South Africa | Cricket News

New low! India fall below Pakistan in WTC table after 0-2 whitewash against South Africa | Cricket News

South Africa create history: First Test series win in India in 25 years | Cricket News

South Africa create history: First Test series win in India in 25 years | Cricket News

‘A little disappointing’: Rishabh Pant admits South Africa dominated as India slump to biggest Test defeat | Cricket News

‘A little disappointing’: Rishabh Pant admits South Africa dominated as India slump to biggest Test defeat | Cricket News

‘Sorry Shukri, but this is disappointing’: Dale Steyn slams South Africa coach for shocking ‘grovel’ comment | Cricket News

‘Sorry Shukri, but this is disappointing’: Dale Steyn slams South Africa coach for shocking ‘grovel’ comment | Cricket News

‘He smirked while saying it’: Ex-India cricketer tears into South Africa coach Shukri Conrad over ‘grovel’ remark | Cricket News

‘He smirked while saying it’: Ex-India cricketer tears into South Africa coach Shukri Conrad over ‘grovel’ remark | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST