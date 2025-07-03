Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note on Diogo Jota’s passing: ‘It doesn’t make sense’ – read full tribute | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩, ২০২৫ ৪:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note on Diogo Jota’s passing: ‘It doesn’t make sense’ – read full tribute | Football News


FILE – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with his teammate Diogo Jota after he scored his side’s second goal during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Portugal at the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left heartbroken by the tragic death of fellow Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother, who were killed in a car crash in Spain. Just weeks ago, Jota and Ronaldo stood side by side, celebrating Portugal’s Nations League triumph together.“It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married,” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo on X.“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. “I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”Spanish police said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the northern province of Zamora.Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club — including the Premier League title last seasonJota’s death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso and in a social media post wrote, “Yes to forever.”“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club said in a statement.“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”Capped 49 times by Portugal, Jota previously played with Atletico Madrid and Porto before moving to England in 2017 with Wolves.His impressive form earned a £45 million ($62 million) move to Liverpool three years later where he quickly became a fans’ favourite thanks to his goalscoring prowess.Jota scored 65 times for the Reds and also lifted the League Cup and FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.





Source link

