Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City | Football News

Manchester City have finalised the signing of Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions confirmed on Saturday.

There were no financial specifics published, but Pep Guardiola‘s side are thought to have agreed a sum of 90 million euros ($99 million) for the Croatia international.

Gvardiol, 21, has impressed in his two seasons at Leipzig, which he joined in July 2021 from Dynamo Zagreb .

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me,” said Gvardiol of joining a team which won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last year.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.”

Following fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic, Gvardiol becomes Man City’s second signing ahead of the 2023/24 season.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family,” continued Gvardiol.

“To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing for me.

“I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

“To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”

Gvardiol has played 21 times for Croatia so far and made 87 appearances for Leipzig in two seasons, winning back-to-back German Cups.

Before heading to the Bundesliga, he won two league titles with Zagreb.

