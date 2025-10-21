Days before his tragic death, chess GM Daniel Naroditsky posted YouTube video with shocking title | Chess News

Daniel Naroditsky (Kelly Centrelli/Charlotte Chess Center via AP)

Daniel Naroditsky, a prominent American chess grandmaster and instructor, has passed away at the age of 29. The Charlotte Chess Center announced his death on October 20, 2025, with the cause remaining undisclosed.Naroditsky, a Stanford graduate, achieved remarkable success in the chess world, becoming a grandmaster at 17. His most recent accomplishment was winning the US National Blitz Championship.

Chess World Shocked: Daniel Naroditsky’s Final Stream Sparks Questions

“Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world,” his family said in a statement shared by the Charlotte Chess Center. “Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day.”Days before his death, Naroditsky posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “You Thought I Was Gone!?” This was his first video in three months.In the video, Naroditsky explained his return after taking a creative break from streaming. He demonstrated live chess matches from his home studio while explaining his moves to viewers.The circumstances surrounding his death have sparked discussions within the chess community. Some fans have reported observing unusual behaviour during his final livestream.Several viewers noted concerning behaviour during his last stream, with one Reddit user describing trembling jaw movements, wide eyes, and occasional incoherent speech, including switching to Russian.Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik has raised questions about the death on his X profile. “What exactly happened? I received this two days ago from a friend who’s a chess fan, and I did what I could to warn people urgently through my posts,” Kramnik wrote. “To those who prefer blaming and shaming instead of helping: awful tragedy. I hope it is properly investigated.”Naroditsky achieved grandmaster status, chess’s highest rank, at age 17 and authored multiple books about the sport. In 2019, he began teaching chess on YouTube under the name Danya, helping introduce the game to a broader audience.Born in San Mateo, California, Naroditsky’s chess journey began at age six when his father taught him the game. He went on to win the World Youth Chess Championship in the under-12 category before earning his grandmaster title.Throughout his career, Naroditsky made significant contributions to chess education and commentary. His online presence and teaching methods helped make chess more accessible to new players.