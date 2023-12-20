DC Squad IPL 2024: Complete Delhi Capitals Team and Players List after IPL Auction 2024 | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals made a surprise purchase of uncapped Indian wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra for a hefty sum of money in the IPL 2024 Auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. Delhi splurged a whopping Rs 7.2 crore for the keeper-batter, making him one of the few uncapped players with a salary of more than Rs 5 crore.
Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson and English batter Harry Brook were the prominent overseas purchases for DC as they spent Rs 5 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively on them.
DC bought as many as nine players in the auction, including West Indian Shai Hope and South African Tristan Stubbs. They spent Rs 1 crore on uncapped Indian all-rounder Sumit Kumar.
Purse available: Rs 9.9 crore
Current squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara
Players Bought: Kumar Kushagra (Rs 7.20 cr), Jhye Richardson (Rs 5 cr), Harry Brook (Rs 4 cr), Sumit Kumar (Rs 1 cr), Shai Hope (Rs 75 lakh), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 50 lakh), Ricky Bhui (Rs 20 lakh), Swastik Chhikara (Rs 20 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh)
Total Players: 25
Overseas: 8
Overseas slots remaining: 0
Total available slots: 0
