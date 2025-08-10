Dean Henderson’s heroics help Crystal Palace stun Liverpool to clinch first-ever Community Shield | Football News

Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Crystal Palace secured their first-ever Community Shield victory by defeating Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The match was played against the backdrop of tragedy following the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota in a car accident alongside his brother Andre Silva.Liverpool’s new signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong scored for their side, while Palace responded through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr to force the game into penalties. Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson proved decisive in the shootout, saving attempts from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah missed his spot-kick.The pre-match ceremony saw Liverpool legend Ian Rush and Palace chairman Steve Parish laying wreaths on the pitch in memory of Jota. The Liverpool end displayed numerous banners and flags paying tribute to the Portuguese international, though a minute’s silence was cut short due to crowd disturbances.Liverpool fielded all four of their new summer signings, worth a combined £260 million, including Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. The club’s record-equalling 20th league title last season prompted this significant investment in new talent.Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69 million, made an immediate impact by scoring just four minutes into the match from Wirtz’s assist. His performance came amid speculation about Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Palace, making their debut appearance in the Community Shield, demonstrated their ability to compete with Premier League elite. After Mateta missed a one-on-one opportunity against Alisson Becker, Sarr won a penalty after being fouled by Virgil van Dijk. Mateta converted the spot-kick to level the score.Liverpool’s players wore a “Forever 20” emblem, commemorating Jota’s retired shirt number, which they will display throughout the season. The team regained the lead when Frimpong’s cross unexpectedly found the far corner of the net.Despite creating opportunities, including a missed chance by Ekitike from another Wirtz pass, Liverpool showed defensive vulnerabilities. Palace capitalized on this weakness when Sarr scored his fourth goal in seven matches against Liverpool, connecting with Adam Wharton’s through ball.The match saw additional drama with a VAR review for a potential handball by Mac Allister before proceeding directly to penalties. In the shootout, Palace’s Justin Devenny emerged as the unlikely hero, scoring the decisive penalty to secure the trophy.The victory builds on Palace’s recent success, following their first major trophy win against Manchester City in May’s FA Cup final. The result suggests Palace’s growing stature in English football while highlighting potential defensive concerns for Liverpool’s new-look squad under manager Slot.The match served as both the traditional season opener and a poignant tribute to Jota, whose tragic loss cast a shadow over Liverpool’s pre-season preparations and summer transfer activities.