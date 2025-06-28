‘Dear Vladimir Kramnik, forgive me’: Levon Aronian writes after chess grandmaster files defamation lawsuit | Chess News

Vladimir Kramnik (File Photo)

In a heartfelt and emotional letter shared publicly on social media, Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian reached out to his longtime friend and former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik, urging reconciliation after Kramnik filed a defamation lawsuit that has sent ripples through the chess world.“Dear Vladimir Kramnik, forgive me,” began Aronian, addressing the Russian legend not with anger or criticism, but with deep respect and concern. The open letter comes just days after Kramnik filed a civil defamation case in Geneva against Chess.com, news site Chessdom, and Czech GM David Navara, whom he accused of defaming him after a series of public disputes over alleged cheating in online chess.Aronian’s letter serves as both a personal tribute and a public intervention. He recalls Kramnik’s influence on his career, calling him one of his “chess parents” and crediting much of his chess DNA to the former World Champion.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!He reminisces about Kramnik’s resilience — from his victories over Garry Kasparov and Peter Leko to the controversial “Toiletgate” match against Veselin Topalov — praising his strength and spirit in the face of adversity.However, Aronian didn’t shy away from addressing what he sees as a concerning change in Kramnik’s recent actions. “You are fighting your own demons,” he wrote, acknowledging the emotional toll of Kramnik’s crusade against what he believes is widespread cheating in online chess.The letter follows a turbulent backdrop: earlier this year, Kramnik implied that Navara had cheated, prompting Navara to publish a letter describing how the accusations had severely affected his mental health. Kramnik responded by demanding legal action or silence, eventually filing a lawsuit — a move that has sparked backlash from across the chess community.

Grandmasters like Pavel Eljanov have publicly supported Navara, accusing Kramnik of crossing a line. “David is one of the most honest people in chess,” Eljanov said, echoing the sentiments of many.Aronian’s plea ends on a note of unity: “We are a family… let us start from a fresh page.” In a divided chess world, his message is clear — the board may be black and white, but people are more complex, and reconciliation is still possible.