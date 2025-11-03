সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘So Much Pride You Brought’: Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Women Cricket Team After ICC World Cup Win | Bollywood News Deepti Sharma makes history! Breaks record no man or woman has ever touched in World Cups | Cricket News Pratika Rawal’s wheelchair dance with Jemimah and Harmanpreet steals hearts after India’s win – Watch | Cricket News Jennifer Aniston ‘Hard Launches’ Romance With Jim Curtis On Instagram: ‘Happy Birthday, My Love’ | Hollywood News Bhangra takes over! Harmanpreet Kaur steals show before collecting World Cup trophy from ICC chair Jay Shah – Watch | Cricket News SRK Thanks Fans For Making 60th Birthday ‘Special’, Posts Heartfelt Note With Celebration Video | Bollywood News Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Complete list of award winners | Cricket News Women’s World Cup 2025: At the stroke of the midnight hour, India awake as World Champions! | Cricket News ‘Love you girls’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with an emotional message for Women’s World Cup champs India | Cricket News Tears, hugs, emotions take over! India celebrate their first ODI World Cup title | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Deepti Sharma makes history! Breaks record no man or woman has ever touched in World Cups | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Deepti Sharma makes history! Breaks record no man or woman has ever touched in World Cups | Cricket News


Deepti Sharma’s face said it all — disbelief, pride, and pure joy. The all-rounder, who produced one of the greatest performances in Women’s World Cup history, guided India to their maiden title and was deservedly named the Player of the Tournament. “Honestly, we still can’t believe this result. It feels like a dream. But I’m very happy I could contribute like this today. We always try to take away positives from every match. Also, I have to thank the fans — they came in huge numbers today, because they support us in every game. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. As a team, we feel so good after this result,” Deepti said, smiling through tears. Her performance throughout the tournament was nothing short of phenomenal. Deepti became the first cricketer — male or female — to record the double of 200 runs and 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. Across nine matches, she scored 215 runs at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 90.71, with three half-centuries. With the ball, she finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets at an average of 24.11, including a best of 5/39 in the final. In the summit clash against South Africa, Deepti’s calm 58 steadied India’s innings before she dismantled the Proteas with her decisive spell. She became the first Indian woman to claim a five-wicket haul in a World Cup final and now holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian in a single World Cup, surpassing Shubhangi Kulkarni and Neetu David’s previous best of 20. When asked how she thrives under pressure, Deepti said, “I always enjoy whatever department I’m in, whatever situation I’m in, because I like challenges. Today, I had both bat and ball in my hand, and I had to play according to the situation. I enjoyed it a lot. What better moment than this to perform as an all-rounder for your team? It can’t be more amazing than this.” Praising Laura Wolvaardt’s fighting century, Deepti added, “Laura played a very good innings, honestly. But we were calm. We were always cheering each other up during breaks. As a bowling unit, we decided to go till the last ball and focus on our best deliveries. That’s what we did.” With 36 career wickets, Deepti is now India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history, behind only Jhulan Goswami (43). Her rise has placed her among India’s all-time greats. “There have been many changes since 2017. If we play more matches, it will only help. And finally, I’d like to dedicate this trophy to my mom and dad,” she said softly, clutching her medal. For Deepti Sharma, the night in Navi Mumbai was more than a triumph. It was the realisation of years of hard work, quiet determination, and an unwavering belief that India’s moment on the world stage would come — and she would be at the heart of it.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Pratika Rawal’s wheelchair dance with Jemimah and Harmanpreet steals hearts after India’s win – Watch | Cricket News

Pratika Rawal’s wheelchair dance with Jemimah and Harmanpreet steals hearts after India’s win – Watch | Cricket News

Bhangra takes over! Harmanpreet Kaur steals show before collecting World Cup trophy from ICC chair Jay Shah – Watch | Cricket News

Bhangra takes over! Harmanpreet Kaur steals show before collecting World Cup trophy from ICC chair Jay Shah – Watch | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Complete list of award winners | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Complete list of award winners | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup 2025: At the stroke of the midnight hour, India awake as World Champions! | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup 2025: At the stroke of the midnight hour, India awake as World Champions! | Cricket News

‘Love you girls’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with an emotional message for Women’s World Cup champs India | Cricket News

‘Love you girls’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with an emotional message for Women’s World Cup champs India | Cricket News

Tears, hugs, emotions take over! India celebrate their first ODI World Cup title | Cricket News

Tears, hugs, emotions take over! India celebrate their first ODI World Cup title | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST