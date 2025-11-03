Deepti Sharma makes history! Breaks record no man or woman has ever touched in World Cups | Cricket News

Deepti Sharma’s face said it all — disbelief, pride, and pure joy. The all-rounder, who produced one of the greatest performances in Women’s World Cup history, guided India to their maiden title and was deservedly named the Player of the Tournament. “Honestly, we still can’t believe this result. It feels like a dream. But I’m very happy I could contribute like this today. We always try to take away positives from every match. Also, I have to thank the fans — they came in huge numbers today, because they support us in every game. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. As a team, we feel so good after this result,” Deepti said, smiling through tears. Her performance throughout the tournament was nothing short of phenomenal. Deepti became the first cricketer — male or female — to record the double of 200 runs and 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. Across nine matches, she scored 215 runs at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 90.71, with three half-centuries. With the ball, she finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets at an average of 24.11, including a best of 5/39 in the final. In the summit clash against South Africa, Deepti’s calm 58 steadied India’s innings before she dismantled the Proteas with her decisive spell. She became the first Indian woman to claim a five-wicket haul in a World Cup final and now holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian in a single World Cup, surpassing Shubhangi Kulkarni and Neetu David’s previous best of 20. When asked how she thrives under pressure, Deepti said, “I always enjoy whatever department I’m in, whatever situation I’m in, because I like challenges. Today, I had both bat and ball in my hand, and I had to play according to the situation. I enjoyed it a lot. What better moment than this to perform as an all-rounder for your team? It can’t be more amazing than this.” Praising Laura Wolvaardt’s fighting century, Deepti added, “Laura played a very good innings, honestly. But we were calm. We were always cheering each other up during breaks. As a bowling unit, we decided to go till the last ball and focus on our best deliveries. That’s what we did.” With 36 career wickets, Deepti is now India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history, behind only Jhulan Goswami (43). Her rise has placed her among India’s all-time greats. “There have been many changes since 2017. If we play more matches, it will only help. And finally, I’d like to dedicate this trophy to my mom and dad,” she said softly, clutching her medal. For Deepti Sharma, the night in Navi Mumbai was more than a triumph. It was the realisation of years of hard work, quiet determination, and an unwavering belief that India’s moment on the world stage would come — and she would be at the heart of it.