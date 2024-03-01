Delhi Capitals brave Smriti Mandhana blitz to beat RCB by 25 runs in WPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals secured a hard-fought 25-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB ) in their Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru on Thursday, overcoming a sensational batting display by Smriti Mandhana .Chasing a challenging target of 195, Mandhana played an outstanding innings, scoring 74 runs off 43 balls (10×4, 3×6). However, other RCB batters couldn’t contribute significantly, and the team finished at 169 for nine.

Mandhana faced 28 balls in the powerplay segment and hammered 45 runs as the home team reached an impressive 52 for no loss after six overs.

Mandhana continued her aggressive ways and smoked Marizanne Kapp (2/35) over mid-wicket for a six. But the veteran South African had the last laugh as she uprooted the off-stump with a slower delivery that beat Mandhana’s tentative swish.

This defeat for RCB was despite Mandhana’s powerful and graceful batting, as Delhi Capitals held their ground.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals set a formidable total of 194 for five, with opener Shafali Verma scoring a fluent fifty (50, 31b, 3×4, 4×6) and Alice Capsey adding 46 runs (46, 33b, 4×4, 2×6) for the second wicket.

Kapp (32) and Jess Jonassen (36 not out) played crucial innings towards the end, contributing to a partnership of 58 runs for the fifth wicket.

Despite Mandhana’s onslaught, Delhi Capitals managed to defend their total, with left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen taking three crucial wickets (3/21) during a phase where RCB lost six wickets for just 18 runs.

The match showcased impressive performances from both sides, with Mandhana’s brilliant innings standing out, but Delhi Capitals emerged victorious with a strong all-around display.

