শুক্রবার , ১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Delhi Capitals brave Smriti Mandhana blitz to beat RCB by 25 runs in WPL | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১, ২০২৪ ৩:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo



msid 108116028,imgsize 106186

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals secured a hard-fought 25-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Women’s Premier League match in Bengaluru on Thursday, overcoming a sensational batting display by Smriti Mandhana.
Chasing a challenging target of 195, Mandhana played an outstanding innings, scoring 74 runs off 43 balls (10×4, 3×6). However, other RCB batters couldn’t contribute significantly, and the team finished at 169 for nine.

Mandhana faced 28 balls in the powerplay segment and hammered 45 runs as the home team reached an impressive 52 for no loss after six overs.
Mandhana continued her aggressive ways and smoked Marizanne Kapp (2/35) over mid-wicket for a six. But the veteran South African had the last laugh as she uprooted the off-stump with a slower delivery that beat Mandhana’s tentative swish.
This defeat for RCB was despite Mandhana’s powerful and graceful batting, as Delhi Capitals held their ground.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals set a formidable total of 194 for five, with opener Shafali Verma scoring a fluent fifty (50, 31b, 3×4, 4×6) and Alice Capsey adding 46 runs (46, 33b, 4×4, 2×6) for the second wicket.

Kapp (32) and Jess Jonassen (36 not out) played crucial innings towards the end, contributing to a partnership of 58 runs for the fifth wicket.
Despite Mandhana’s onslaught, Delhi Capitals managed to defend their total, with left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen taking three crucial wickets (3/21) during a phase where RCB lost six wickets for just 18 runs.
The match showcased impressive performances from both sides, with Mandhana’s brilliant innings standing out, but Delhi Capitals emerged victorious with a strong all-around display.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

অনড় মেয়র রেজাউল, সড়ক-ফুটপাতে হকার বসতে দেবেন না
অনড় মেয়র রেজাউল, সড়ক-ফুটপাতে হকার বসতে দেবেন না
বাংলাদেশ
photo
Delhi Capitals brave Smriti Mandhana blitz to beat RCB by 25 runs in WPL | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ranveer singh deepika padukone jamnagar airport 2024 02 1c7a015734adb15f38a463d01770b889
Ranveer Protects Pregnant Deepika From Crowd As They Reach Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240229 WA0004
‘আমরা তোমাদের ভুলবো না’ শীর্ষক মহান ভাষা শহিদ দিবস ও আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবস ২০২৪ উদ্যাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1622112625 photo

Zinedine Zidane resigns as coach of Real Madrid | Football News

 nia sharma 13

Long Way to Become Worthy of National Ones

 1625816328 riteish deshmukh and genelia deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s New Reel on ‘Batch of 2021’ Will Leave You in Splits

 tomato1

পোড়া টোম্যাটো দিয়ে রান্না করুন, স্বাদ হবে একেবারে অন্যরকম

 Gmail

tips-15-useful-features-you-may-not-have-found-yet | ব্যবহার করা যাবে নেট ছাড়াও; এক নজরে দেখে নিন Gmail-এর ১৫ প্রয়োজনীয় ফিচার – News18 Bangla

 studio project 5 45

Man Who Spread Teachings of Lord Krishna

 1636325382 photo

Five things that went wrong for India at the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

 jamuna

যমুনা অয়েলের বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20221027 WA0036

ফাও খাইয়িয়ে বাঁধাগ্রস্ত ক্যান্টিনের উন্নয়ন

 mustafa kamal

ভ্যাকসিন নিয়ে অর্থমন্ত্রী নিজেই কনসার্ন