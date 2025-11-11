Delhi car blast: Security beefed up at Eden Gardens ahead of India–South Africa Test | Cricket News

মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
Delhi car blast: Security beefed up at Eden Gardens ahead of India–South Africa Test

Security has been significantly tightened at Eden Gardens and across Kolkata ahead of the first India–South Africa Test, following Monday’s fatal car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least nine lives and injured more than twenty.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Confirming the heightened alert, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said special security measures have been rolled out across key city zones, including the iconic stadium, which will host the opening Test from Friday.“We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made,” a Kolkata Police official was quoted as saying by IANS. “The Special Task Force (STF) will also be deployed alongside the local police.”

No off days as captain Shubman Gill, coach Gautam Gambhir arrive in Kolkata for Test series

Police sources at Lalbazar, the city’s headquarters, revealed that a three-tier security cordon is being implemented at Eden Gardens — covering the outer perimeter, entry gates, and spectator stands. All movements inside and around the venue will be strictly monitored, with entry checks intensified using metal detectors and handheld scanners.Officials added that plainclothes police personnel will be stationed both inside and outside the stadium, and any suspicious activity will trigger an immediate response. Entry with bags or prohibited items will not be allowed.Security has also been reinforced across Kolkata, particularly around the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Raj Bhavan, Calcutta High Court, and All India Radio, all located close to the stadium.A meeting between the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and senior police officials is scheduled for Tuesday to finalise protocols and review crowd management plans.Additionally, hotels housing the Indian and South African teams are under enhanced surveillance. Sources said Indian coach Gautam Gambhir’s planned visit to the Kalighat temple may be postponed due to the heightened threat perception.





