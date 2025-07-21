Dhaka jet tragedy kills ‘young students’; Bangladesh Cricket Board issues statement: ‘Profound sorrow over the tragic air crash’ | Cricket News

Firemen look for the survivors after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic crash of an F-7 BGI training aircraft that struck Milestone School & College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday. The devastating incident left at least 20 people dead and over 150 injured, including students who were on campus when the crash occurred.“The Bangladesh Cricket Board expresses profound sorrow over the tragic air crash at Milestone School & College in Dhaka. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families and all those affected. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the BCB posted on X.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed also shared a heartfelt video on social media, offering his prayers and solidarity to the victims and their families.The aircraft, identified as a Chinese-made F-7 BGI fighter jet, was on a routine training mission before it crashed at around 1:06 pm. The impact caused widespread panic in the neighbourhood as emergency response teams, including fire services and military rescue squads, rushed to the scene. Footage from the site showed thick smoke rising from the school premises as authorities worked to evacuate and assist the injured.

A spokesperson for Milestone School and College said, “The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one.”Bangladesh army officials confirmed that the jet belonged to the air force, but have yet to release details on what caused the crash or whether the pilot managed to eject.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences on X, writing, “Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash.