প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২৪ ২:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Dharambir shatters Asian record for gold, Pranav Soorma secures silver in F51 club throw | Paris Paralympics News

NEW DELHI: Dharambir, hailing from Sonepat, shattered the Asian record with a throw of 34.92m in his fifth attempt, securing the gold medal in the men’s F51 club throw event at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old world championships bronze medallist had fouled his first four attempts before making his mark, PTI reported.

Pranav Soorma, a 29-year-old from Faridabad who suffered a spinal cord injury at the age of 16 when a cement sheet fell on his head, claimed the silver medal with his best throw of 34.59m in his first attempt.Despite his impressive performance, Soorma couldn’t surpass Dharambir’s distance.
The Indian club throwers showcased their dominance in the event, with Dharambir and Soorma’s outstanding performances ensuring a one-two finish for their country on the podium.
Amit Kumar, the 2017 world championship silver medallist and the third Indian participating in the event, secured the last position with his best throw measuring 23.96m.

The bronze medal was clinched by Serbia’s Filip Graovac, who achieved a distance of 34.18m in his second attempt.
The F51 club throw event caters to athletes with significant movement limitations in their trunk, legs, and hands. The competitors perform while seated, relying solely on the strength of their shoulders and arms to generate the necessary power for their throws.
India’s athletes have delivered an outstanding performance, securing a total of 24 medals and propelling the nation to the 13th position in the overall standings. The impressive tally includes five gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze medals, marking India’s best-ever showing at the event.
With three more days of competition remaining, the Indian contingent is poised to further improve upon their already remarkable achievement. The athletes’ dedication and skill have been on full display, and their success has brought immense pride to the nation.





