‘Dho Dala!’: Sehwag hails India’s dazzling win over Australia in Women’s World Cup semifinal | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues, right, celebrates after winning the World Cup semifinal against Australia. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Virender Sehwag could hardly contain his excitement as the Indian women’s team pulled off a sensational five-wicket victory over seven-time champions Australia to storm into the Women’s World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!True to his trademark flair, Sehwag took to social media with a message that perfectly captured the nation’s mood. “Australia soch rahi thi ek aur semi-final hai, aaram se jeeto aur pahuncho Final – hamari ladkiyon ne socha yeh to mauka hai asli dhamaka karne ka! Saare criticism ko dho daala. Kya khel dikhaya. Proud of our women in blue,” wrote Sehwag, alongside photos of the jubilant celebrations on the field.

The “dho daala” moment he referred to summed up India’s fearless chase of 339 — the highest successful run chase in Women’s World Cup knockout history. Jemimah Rodrigues led the way with a sublime 127 not out off 134 balls, an innings of grace and grit that silenced doubters and ignited a stadium full of belief. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added a powerful 89 off 88 balls, the duo scripting a record 167-run stand for the third wicket that turned the tide India’s way.

Sehwag’s words echoed the sentiment of millions who witnessed India’s finest-ever World Cup performance. His line — “hamari ladkiyon ne socha yeh to mauka hai asli dhamaka karne ka” — became an instant viral quote, symbolising how the team had taken control of their destiny and smashed all criticism out of the park.Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 and Ellyse Perry’s 77 had powered Australia to 338, but India’s chase never lost momentum. Deepti Sharma’s quick 24 and Amanjot Kaur’s composed finish sealed the win with nine balls to spare.For Sehwag, who has often championed India’s fearless brand of cricket, this was another “Sehwag-style” victory — bold, entertaining, and ruthless. Or as he put it simply — “Saare criticism ko dho daala.”