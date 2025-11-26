বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
‘Didn’t expect this from South Africa’: Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark sparks outrage; Kumble calls for ‘humility’ | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Didn’t expect this from South Africa’: Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark sparks outrage; Kumble calls for ‘humility’ | Cricket News


Anil Kumble and Shukri Conrad

NEW DELHI: South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has ignited a fierce cricketing debate after using the word “grovel” while describing his team’s Day 4 strategy during the Guwahati Test. The remark — made after South Africa set India a fourth-innings target of over 500 — has drawn sharp reactions from former India captain Anil Kumble and senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom said they were stunned by the choice of words.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Conrad, analysing South Africa’s dominant position at stumps, said he wanted India to be pushed to the brink both physically and mentally. “We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out of the game and then say to them, well, come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,” Shukri Conrad said after Day 4.

‘As good as a win’: Ravindra Jadeja on India’s plans after South Africa set mountain to climb ahead of Day 5

The word immediately triggered outrage because of its charged historical context. “Grovel” was infamously used 50 years ago by England captain Tony Greig about the West Indies — a comment widely condemned and remembered as one of cricket’s most offensive episodes.Kumble, one of India’s most respected voices, said a team in South Africa’s position should have shown restraint.

“There’s history attached to this. Fifty years ago, an England captain used the same phrase against the great West Indies side, and we all know what followed,” Kumble said. “South Africa have most likely won the series, but when you’re on top, your choice of words matters. Humility is most important at such times. I certainly didn’t expect this from the coach or the support staff. When you’re winning, the first thing is to stay humble, not say something like this at a press conference.Pujara, speaking ahead of the final day’s play, suggested the comment might end up galvanising India instead of demoralising them.





