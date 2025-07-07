‘Do bhai…’: Arshdeep Singh addresses Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with a new moniker – WATCH | Cricket News

India’s Akash Deep, right, chats with teammate Mohammed Siraj after their win against England on day five of the second cricket test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in India’s 337-run win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston.The duo shared 17 wickets between them on a placid track, where bowlers had hardly anything throughout the five days.Akash Deep, who came as Bumrah’s replacement in this Test, bagged his maiden five-wicket haul of 6 for 99, dismissing England for 271 in their second innings. He took 10 in the match, and became only the second Indian bowler since Chetan Sharma in 1986 to finish the match with a 10-wicket haul.Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj picked up seven wickets, including a six-fer.After the match, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh shared a video on social media, which has gone viral.In the video, both Akash Deep and Siraj can be seen standing with the match souvenir, and Arshdeep has given the duo a new moniker.“Do bhai dono tabaahi (Two brothers, both destructive),” Arshdeep said, which left Siraj and Akash Deep in splits.

Akash Deep press conference: On replacing Jasprit Bumrah, message from Gautam Gambhir and more

Earlier in the Test, when Siraj bagged a fifer and was giving an interview to BCCI.tv, the left-arm seamer was again at his best.Arshdeep intervened and said: “Now change your dialogue. I only believe in myself and Jassi bhai.”The comment was on Siraj’s famous quote after India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados in 2024. After winning the trophy, Siraj had said: “I only believe in Jassi bhai, the game-changing player he is.”With the series level at 1-1, the third Test will be played at Lord’s, starting from Thursday.