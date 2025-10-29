বুধবার, ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৮:১২ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump to debut on LPGA Tour with sponsor’s exemption | Golf News

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump to debut on LPGA Tour with sponsor’s exemption | Golf News


Kai Trump watches as her grandfather President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Kai Trump, granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika tournament at Pelican Golf Club from November 13-16 after receiving a sponsor exemption. The high school senior, who has committed to play college golf at the University of Miami, will compete in one of the strongest non-major events on the LPGA schedule.“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour. This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut,” Trump said.Trump is currently a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County and participates in amateur events with the American Junior Golf Association and Florida tournaments. She is ranked No. 461 in the AJGA Girls ranking after competing in three events this year.The young golfer has established a significant social media presence with over 6 million combined followers across four platforms. She has also launched an apparel and lifestyle brand focused on empowering young women in sports.

“Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA,” said Ricki Lasky, the chief tour business and operations officer at the LPGA. “Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey.”The Annika tournament has also announced that WNBA star Caitlin Clark will participate in the pro-am event on November 12 for the second consecutive year.Nelly Korda returns as the defending champion of the tournament.





