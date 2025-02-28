‘Don’t discourage’: P V Sindhu’s father Ramana counters Gopichand’s ‘don’t pursue sport unless you’re rich’ remark | Badminton News

File Pic: PV Sindhu with coach Gopichand and her father Ramana. (TOI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former Asian Games bronze-winner in volleyball and the father of badminton superstar P V Sindhu, P V Ramana , offers a balanced perspective on the debate surrounding the challenges of pursuing sports in India, particularly for middle-class families.

Ramana’s own journey, from a lower-middle-class background to becoming the parent of a two-time Olympic medalist, serves as an instance of opportunities that sports can provide.

“My father died when I was 3, I was the youngest of 10 siblings. But my elder brothers and sisters, they were so happy to support me and see me play national-level volleyball, why? Because I got a Railways job because of that sport,” he told PTI. “So, if you are lower middle-class or middle-class, being good in any sport actually opens up opportunities for you. Not to forget, sport is great for a child’s overall development.”

While acknowledging the challenges, Ramana emphasizes the importance of finding a balance between sports and academics.

“Talent always reveals itself and is never a prisoner of wealth. As a parent, you have to find the balance. When I realised my elder daughter was academically inclined, I encouraged her to pursue that,” he said. “With Sindhu, she was way ahead of everyone on the badminton court by the time she entered 10th standard in school. She had found sponsors because everyone could see she was destined for big things. We should trust the children too. They also have instincts. I don’t think as a sportsperson, one should discourage others from sports.”

Ramana believes that talent is not confined to wealth and that parents should trust their children’s instincts and abilities.

“Getting a job through sport is one of the major considerations for middle-class parents and from what I know, there are plenty of opportunities. Railways itself is hiring thousands of athletes,” he added. “Also, being good in sports gets you admission in premier educational institutions through sports quota. It is the responsibility of the coaches to guide young players through proper notification of job openings and other opportunities. All academies should be doing this.”

Furthermore, Ramana stresses the role of coaches in guiding young players through proper notification of job openings and other opportunities.

“We should never forget that minimum graduation is required for an athlete too (to find a decent job). These days, there is quota in jobs for retired athletes as well,” he added. “So, don’t discourage, let the child flow. In my view, they should be encouraged to find balance and pay attention to academics also because you are not training the entire day. There is time for other things.”

“During Sindhu’s formative years, there were days she would ask me how was it that some kids in her training travel by air while we always took the train. But look at her now,” Ramana said.”Struggle will be there but you have to be prepared.”