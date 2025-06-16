‘Don’t think he’s realised … ‘: Dinesh Karthik’s bold take on Shubman Gill’s captaincy | Cricket News

Dinesh Karthik thinks that Shubman Gill is not ready for the enormity of the task bequeathed upon him as India’s Test captain (Image via X/@BroAfghan27801)

As India prepare to take on England in the five-match Test series, tensions are high, with hopes touching the sky and expectations from a relatively young Indian squad pouring over. With just a few days left to go for the start of India’s Tour of England, former India international and current RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik has made a bold assessment of new captain Shubman Gill’s ascension to the captaincy.In an interaction with Sky Sports Cricket, Karthik makes a stinging remark of what Gill has signed up for, with his prediction of the same calling for caution from the new skipper. “I really don’t think he has realized the enormity of what it means to be a Test captain for India, as of now. He is walking into the lion’s den. Coming to England as a cricketing nation is not easy.” The 40-year-old made the argument that many teams with several stars have come in and struggled to perform.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!However, the veteran was also hopeful of India’s chances in the Test, and outlined what Gill and his men can exploit the most to bring about a positive result from the Test series that will mark the dawn of a new era in Indian Test cricket. The series, set to commence om June 20 in Leeds will also mark the start of a new WTC cycle for the country. “Luckily, for Shubman Gill, I think the England bowling attack is a very vulnerable attack. That is the only positive I see. They’re gonna be put under pressure with the bat. When I say batting, England batting will definitely put the Indian team under pressure.” said Karthik.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach on England Prep, Opening Partner, & Playing Under Gill

As things stand, India is in the final stage of preparations for the England series, with the intra-squad match coming to an end. The match was, however, called off midway on Day 3. The game was supposed to last until Monday, June 16. However, the management called the match off after two and a half days. The team is set to leave for Leeds on Tuesday, June 17.

