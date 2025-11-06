Double queen sacrifice drama: P Harikrishna wins, Surya Shekhar Ganguly bows out at Chess World Cup | Chess News

Two queen sacrifices by India’s two veteran GMs fetched vastly different results. P. Harikrishna came up with a miniature against Arseniy Nesterov and won in just 21 moves to advance to the third round of the Chess World Cup at Rio Resort in Goa on Wednesday. However, Surya Shekhar Ganguly could not justify his dynamic choice of doing away with the queen for a pair of rooks in the second game of the second round.

No. 11 seed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave had handed over the initiative to Ganguly with an inaccurate 22.Qb7 that led to the Indian gaining material advantage. But in trying to go for the jugular, the former second of V. Anand could not come up with a precise continuation and had to split the point after 44 moves.Ganguly needed a win to take his second-round match to tiebreak games since he had lost the opening game with black on Tuesday.On a day when fifth seed Wesley So of America, former World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and teenage sensations Abhimanyu Mishra and Andy Woodward were knocked out, five Indians advanced to the third round, including Hari.World champion D. Gukesh, Erigaisi Arjun, Diptayan Ghosh, Karthik Venkataraman and Hari will get a day off after avoiding Thursday’s tiebreaks. Eight Indians will play tiebreaks, including Vidit Gujrathi against 12-year-old Faustino Oro of Argentina. The other seven are R. Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Murali Karthikeyan, S. L. Narayanan, M. Pranesh, V. Pranav and Raunak Sadhwani. Aravindh Chithambaram (lost to Venkataraman), P. Iniyan and Ganguly were the three home contenders to get knocked out on the day.Hari, playing with white pieces, proved that giving away the ‘f2’ pawn to the bishop (and facing check) with the opponent knight on ‘e4’ is not such a big deal. Well-prepared, he simply gave up his queen for a knight and put his own knight on the pivotal ‘d6’ square with the ‘e5’ pawn protecting it.He could also give away his rook, with his double bishop, knight and rook calling the shots — underscoring the power of active minor pieces against an active queen without much support from other pieces.