Double trouble for India? Kagiso Rabada not ruled out for Guwahati Test; Simon Harmer to play | Cricket News

Kagiso Rabada’s availability for the 2nd Test still remains undecided despite the side bringing in Lungi Ngidi as his injury replacement. (Images via Getty)

South Africa remain uncertain about Kagiso Rabada’s availability for the second Test against India, with bowling coach Piet Botha confirming that the team will wait another day before making a final call. Rabada, who missed the opening Test in Kolkata because of a rib injury, did not take part in Thursday’s training session at the Barsapara Stadium. Botha said the medical team is still assessing the pace spearhead ahead of the series decider starting November 22. “We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours,” he told reporters, as quoted by PTI. The uncertainty around Rabada follows the team’s decision to bring Lungi Ngidi into the squad as cover. Ngidi, who last played a Test in the 2025 WTC final at Lord’s, was not part of the original touring group. His return comes at a time when South Africa are managing multiple pace workloads, with Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder leading the attack in the first Test. Guwahati, hosting its first-ever Test, presents unfamiliar conditions for both teams. Botha said the surface still needs time before a clear assessment can be made. “The wicket (in Guwahati) we are told is a good batting track. But a lot of difference happens in terms of whether you keep grass or not,” he said, adding that with two days left, the nature of the pitch could still change. Spin is likely to be a factor, especially after Simon Harmer’s decisive role in South Africa’s 30-run win at Eden Gardens, which was incidentally their first Test victory in India in 15 years. Botha dismissed any concerns around Harmer’s fitness. “No problems with Simon Harmer’s shoulder. If ball starts turning as early as it did in Kolkata, he will be dangerous with so many left-handers in the line up,” he said.

Poll Will Kagiso Rabada play in the second Test against India?

He also indicated that the final preparation of the surface could influence team balance. “(We) had a look at it this morning. Still two days out, so it’s difficult to predict if they’re going to actually cut more grass or not. That will obviously make a difference,” Botha added. South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after defending 123 in Kolkata, a result that handed India their second-lowest failed chase in Test history. India now look to level the series, while the visitors chase a rare series win on Indian soil.