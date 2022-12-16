শুক্রবার , ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup: Parmjeet, Khatun open India’s account | More sports News

DUBAI: Parmjeet Kumar and Shakina Khatun claimed a silver and a bronze respectively to open India’s account at the 12th Fazza Para Powerlifting World Cup on Thursday.
Kumar, a Commonwealth Games and World Championships bronze medallist, settled for the second spot after a successful lift of 165kg in the men’s up to 49 kg.
He finished behind Paralympic champion Omar Qarada of Jordan, who had a best lift of 176kg.
“It was a good performance. I am happy with my lift of 165kg which I have targeted coming to the competition in Dubai. There’s work needed to be done on my technique and to do even better at the Asian Para Games,” Kumar said.
Khatun settled for the bronze medal with her only successful lift of 90kg in the women’s up to 50kg weight category.
She finished behind Brazil’s Maria Rizonaide da Silva (95kg) and Italy’s Emanuela Ita Romano (92kg).
Around 200 powerlifters from 40 nations are competing in the final World Para Powerlifting World Cup of the season.





