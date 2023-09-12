Dunith Wellalage: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Young Dunith Wellalage bamboozles India with a maiden fifer | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A buoyant Team India , coming off from a record victory against arch-rivals Pakistan a day before, was on Tuesday brought down to their knees by a young Sri Lanka spinner at the same ground in Colombo. Left-arm orthodox spinner Dunith Nethmika Wellalage bamboozled the Indian top-order, taking a five-wicket haul at R Premadasa Stadium.In the process, Wellalage became the youngest Sri Lankan bowler to grab a five-for in the ODIs at 20 years and 246 days, eclipsing the previous record held by pacer Charitha Buddhika .Former Lankan pacer set the record in 2001 when he grabbed a five-for against Zimbabwe in Sharjah at the age of 21 years and 65 days.Wellalage ensued a mini-collapse after India got off to a flying start in their second Super Four match. Rohit Sharma (53) and Shubman Gill (19) added a quick 80 runs for the opening wicket before Wellalage clean bowled Gill in the 12th over.

After that, Wellalage led the Sri Lankan fightback by removing Virat Kohli (3) and Rohit in his next two overs, reducing India to 91/3 in 15.1 overs from 80 for no loss in 11 overs. Kohli, who scored a stunning unbeaten century against Pakistan, mistimed his flick shot to give away a simple catch at mid-wicket in the 14th over. Then he clean bowled India skipper with a low bounce delivery in the 16th over.

Wellalage then made KL Rahul (39) his fourth victim in the 30th over to break a promising 63-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rahul and Ishan Kishan. It was a simple caught and bowled dismissal for the other Indian centurion against Pakistan.

The left-armer then completed his maiden five-wicket haul with the wicket of Hardik Pandya (5) in the 36th over. Hardik’s wicket was the spinner’s last delivery of an excellent spell as he returned figures of 5 for 40 in 10 overs, which included a maiden over too.

Wellalage made his ODI debut last year in June against Australia in Pallekele, and so far played 13 one-day internationals, including Tuesday’s match against India. He has now taken 18 wickets in 12 innings. He has also played a Test for Sri Lanka, against Pakistan at Galle in July 2022.