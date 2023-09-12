মঙ্গলবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Dunith Wellalage: India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Young Dunith Wellalage bamboozles India with a maiden fifer | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১২, ২০২৩ ৮:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
1694527223 photo



msid 103611404,imgsize 60190

NEW DELHI: A buoyant Team India, coming off from a record victory against arch-rivals Pakistan a day before, was on Tuesday brought down to their knees by a young Sri Lanka spinner at the same ground in Colombo. Left-arm orthodox spinner Dunith Nethmika Wellalage bamboozled the Indian top-order, taking a five-wicket haul at R Premadasa Stadium.
In the process, Wellalage became the youngest Sri Lankan bowler to grab a five-for in the ODIs at 20 years and 246 days, eclipsing the previous record held by pacer Charitha Buddhika.Former Lankan pacer set the record in 2001 when he grabbed a five-for against Zimbabwe in Sharjah at the age of 21 years and 65 days.
Wellalage ensued a mini-collapse after India got off to a flying start in their second Super Four match. Rohit Sharma (53) and Shubman Gill (19) added a quick 80 runs for the opening wicket before Wellalage clean bowled Gill in the 12th over.

After that, Wellalage led the Sri Lankan fightback by removing Virat Kohli (3) and Rohit in his next two overs, reducing India to 91/3 in 15.1 overs from 80 for no loss in 11 overs. Kohli, who scored a stunning unbeaten century against Pakistan, mistimed his flick shot to give away a simple catch at mid-wicket in the 14th over. Then he clean bowled India skipper with a low bounce delivery in the 16th over.

Wellalage then made KL Rahul (39) his fourth victim in the 30th over to break a promising 63-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rahul and Ishan Kishan. It was a simple caught and bowled dismissal for the other Indian centurion against Pakistan.

The left-armer then completed his maiden five-wicket haul with the wicket of Hardik Pandya (5) in the 36th over. Hardik’s wicket was the spinner’s last delivery of an excellent spell as he returned figures of 5 for 40 in 10 overs, which included a maiden over too.
Wellalage made his ODI debut last year in June against Australia in Pallekele, and so far played 13 one-day internationals, including Tuesday’s match against India. He has now taken 18 wickets in 12 innings. He has also played a Test for Sri Lanka, against Pakistan at Galle in July 2022.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230912 WA0010
সাজা থেকে বাঁচতে ৩২ বছর পলাতক, অবশেষে ধরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230912 WA0012
টাঙ্গাইলে ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতিকালে তিন যুবক গ্রেপ্তার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230912 WA0008
সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জে ডাচ-বাংলা এজেন্ট ব্যাংকিং এর শাখা উদ্বোধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm muhammad yunus and sujon
ড. ইউনূসের উদ্দেশে খোলা চিঠি— অসাংবিধানিকভাবে ক্ষমতারোহণ নয়
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Jaggery Types

গুড় খাওয়ার দিন আসছে, কী ভাবে চিনবেন কোনটা সবচেয়ে বেশি ভাল

 wm iranrussiachina1

চীন-ইরান-রাশিয়া মিলে নৌ মহড়ার সিদ্ধান্ত

 world bank

সড়ক নিরাপত্তায় ৩ হাজার কোটি টাকা দিচ্ছে বিশ্বব্যাংক

 Whatsapp big 5

WhatsApp-এর নয়া চমক! ইন্টারনেট ছাড়াই এবার চ্যাট করতে পারবেন ব্যবহারকারীরা – News18 Bangla

 1676381371 photo

Prithvi Shaw denies posting Valentine’s Day story, calls his viral picture ‘edited’ | Off the field News

 green delta insurance

গ্রীণডেল্টা ইন্স্যুরেন্সের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 dmc 20211016125001

চাঁদা তুলতে গিয়ে গণপিটুনিতে যুবক আহত

 1623732929 eye

Do You Have Digital Eye Strain?

 wm Road Accident1

সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় তৃতীয় লিঙ্গের ব্যক্তিসহ নিহত ২

 1647452189 photo

Saina Nehwal wins first round match in All England Open Championships | Badminton News