ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in money-laundering probe | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in money-laundering probe | Cricket News

Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to both Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of the investigation into a betting-linked money-laundering case.Earlier, the ED had summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the betting platform 1xBet.

CSK Star Suresh Raina’s Acting Debut Confirmed | Raina To Star in Tamil Cricket Film

The 39-year-old cricketer will have his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The ED has been investigating Dhawan’s potential connections to 1xBet through endorsement deals. The betting app is accused of defrauding users and evading substantial taxes.The investigation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal online betting platforms operating in India. These platforms are being scrutinised for allegedly running fraudulent schemes and moving large amounts of money illegally. Former India batsman Suresh Raina was also questioned by the ED for over eight hours in the same case. The 38-year-old cricketer, who played for India across all formats, was investigated for his promotional activities with the betting app.The probe extends beyond cricketers, with the ED questioning representatives from tech companies Google and Meta. The agency has also conducted multi-state searches targeting another betting app called Parimatch.These investigations coincide with the Indian government’s introduction of new legislation to ban real-money online gaming. The ED’s actions reflect an intensified effort to combat illegal betting operations in the country.The investigation aims to uncover potential violations related to user fraud and tax evasion by these betting platforms, which allegedly involve substantial sums of money.





