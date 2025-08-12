ED summons Suresh Raina in connection with betting app case | Cricket News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former India cricketer Suresh Raina for questioning tomorrow in connection with the 1xBet case, part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters.The probe has already drawn in several high-profile names.

On Monday, actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED in Hyderabad after seeking a postponement from his July 23 summons due to film commitments. In May, Telangana Police booked 25 well-known actors — including Daggubati and Prakash Raj — over alleged links to online betting promotions. Both denied wrongdoing, claiming they endorsed platforms only in regions where online skill-based games are legal.Other celebrities named in the FIR include Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and TV anchor Srimukhi.The case echoes the 2023–24 Mahdev online betting investigation, which also implicated senior politicians, including former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who called the charges “politically motivated.”Authorities say more summonses are likely as the investigation deepens.