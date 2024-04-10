বুধবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Ego is still there but…’: Former Australian cricketer lauds Riyan Parag’s maturity this season | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৪ ২:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals have emerged as the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, setting the tournament ablaze with their stellar performances.
While stalwarts like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult have delivered as expected, it’s the emergence of Riyan Parag as a mature and pivotal player that has caught the attention of cricket pundits and fans alike.

As the Royals prepare to face Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg couldn’t help but shower praise on Riyan Parag for his remarkable growth and maturity this season.

In a podcast on YouTube, Hogg commended Parag for his newfound focus on team objectives over personal milestones, highlighting the significant evolution in his approach to the game.
“According to me, Rajasthan Royals are the best-balanced team in the tournament. I like the way they have set their entire lineup. If Sandeep Sharma can get fully-fit as well, then he can add up as the sixth bowling option for them.
“And I really like it when I am seeing young (Riyan) Parag. He is the youngest player to hit a fifty in the history of IPL. I love his energy and I love the way he fields. I think he has really matured this year. Last year, I guess he had a bit of a strut on him. I don’t say this disrespectfully but I think he had a bit of ego last year. The ego is still there but it is in control. He believes in himself and he is now more worried about what he can do for the team rather than trying to seal his place in the team,” Hogg shared during the podcast with NDTV.
Parag, who made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2019, has truly come into his own this season, repaying the franchise’s faith with stellar performances. In four matches this campaign, the dynamic all-rounder has amassed 185 runs at an impressive average of 92.50 and a blistering strike rate of 158.12, solidifying his status as a key player in the Royals’ lineup.





Source link

