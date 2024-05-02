‘Elon Musk paaji…’: Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious response after Harshal Patel imitates his ‘trademark’ celebration pose | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: During the recent IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at Chepauk on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals ‘ Yuzvendra Chahal found himself at the center of a light-hearted moment when Harshal Patel mimicked his ‘trademark’ pose after taking a crucial catch.In a playful gesture, Harshal replicated Chahal’s signature pose during his celebration following a spectacular catch to dismiss Sameer Rizvi off Kagiso Rabada’s delivery in the 16th over of the CSK innings.The moment immediately caught Chahal’s attention, prompting him to share a witty response on social media.Taking to X, Chahal humorously addressed Harshal and cheekily suggested seeking copyright protection for his unique pose. He wrote, “Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harsal bhai pe copyright lagana hai.”

Harshal Patel’s lighthearted imitation adds a touch of camaraderie and fun amidst the intense competition of the IPL. Currently, Harshal stands as one of the joint-leading wicket-takers in IPL 2024, having claimed 14 wickets in 10 games, showcasing his pivotal role in PBKS’ campaign.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has been enjoying a successful season with the Rajasthan Royals, demonstrating his bowling prowess with 13 wickets in nine games. His impressive performances have earned him a comeback to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup , signifying his enduring impact on the cricketing stage.