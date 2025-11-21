শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১৯ অপরাহ্ন
Emergency captaincy! Rishabh Pant drops truth bomb — 'One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain' | Cricket News

India’s Rishabh Pant (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Rishabh Pant, who will lead India in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, acknowledged on Friday that captaining in a one-off match is not ideal but said he remains focused on the task after regular skipper Shubman Gill was released from the squad due to injury. Pant was handed the captaincy after Gill suffered a neck injury while batting in the first innings at Eden Gardens and was later hospitalised.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak shares key update on Shubman Gill’s fitness ahead of second Test in Guwahati

South Africa currently lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test. “One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain, but I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn’t help,” Pant said at the pre-match press conference. “I don’t want to overthink. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win.” Pant confirmed that the team management has finalised Gill’s replacement but chose not to reveal the name. “We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing.” “I want to be conventional and also blend it with out-of-the-box thinking. I want a nice balance. We have to keep things simple, and the team that plays better cricket will win.” The stand-in captain praised Gill’s determination to play despite his condition. “Shubman was keen to play. He showed resilience even when his body was not permitting him, and that’s the attitude you want to see.” Pant added that he has been in regular contact with Gill. “I am having a chat with Gill every day. I got to know about the captaincy yesterday evening.” The second Test starts on Saturday in Guwahati.





