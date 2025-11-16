‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News

Sanju Samson (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Sanju Samson’s long association with the Rajasthan Royals has officially ended, marking one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history. After more than a decade with the franchise and leading them to the IPL 2022 final, the wicketkeeper-batter is set to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Royals and CSK completed a swap deal that sends Samson to the five-time champions, while RR receive Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return. Samson moves to CSK on a contract worth INR 18 crore. Jadeja joins RR for INR 14 crore, and Curran makes the shift for INR 2.40 crore. Following the announcement of the retention lists for the new season, Royals owner Manoj Badale opened up about how the situation unfolded and why Samson eventually chose to part ways with the franchise. Samson had an interrupted IPL 2025 campaign due to injury, which led to Riyan Parag stepping in as captain during his absence. Rumours also circulated about a possible fallout with head coach Rahul Dravid , but Dravid publicly dismissed those claims. Regardless, both Dravid and Samson will not be part of RR moving forward. Badale revealed that Samson had been mentally exhausted during the difficult season and spoke candidly about his future during a conversation in Kolkata. “The first time Sanju mentioned the possibility of moving on was towards the end of the season in Kolkata. We chatted after a match, and he was emotionally worn out. This was our toughest season in 18 years, and it affected him deeply because he truly cares about RR,” Badale said in a video shared by the franchise. Badale added that Samson felt the need to close one chapter and begin another after devoting close to 14 years to the Royals, with only a brief break in between. “He is someone who speaks genuinely, and when he made the request, it carried a different weight. He’s contributed far more than what the fans see on the field — not just the runs or the big hits — but everything he has invested in the team,” Badale noted.‘We follow a structure, not chaos’ When Rahul Dravid stepped down as head coach earlier this year, speculation grew that the franchise was in turmoil. Badale rejected those claims, insisting that RR has been operating with a clear roadmap. “Despite what has been said, there hasn’t been any sense of chaos within the team. Internally, we have been sticking to a set process and timeline. Yes, we’re a week or two behind schedule, but everything is stable,” he explained. Badale added that Samson’s stature naturally attracted interest from several teams once the possibility of a trade arose. “We had a group assessing every proposal that came in. My job was to guide the discussions, not make the final calls,” he said. Across 11 seasons with the Royals, Samson racked up 4,027 runs. His finest year came in 2024, when he scored 531 runs, reinforcing his status as one of the franchise’s most influential players.