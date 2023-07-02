রবিবার , ২ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

England 114/4 in 31.0 Overs | England vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test 2023, Live Cricket Score: Australia eye victory against England on Day 5

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২, ২০২৩ ৩:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
1688289749 photo



msid 101431817,imgsize 66538

Australia came out to bowl in the third session knowing that they have a lot of runs to play with and that was visible in their efforts. Mitchell Starc was on fire right from the start as he got rid of Zak Crawley first, and then bowled a peach to castle Ollie Pope. Pat Cummins followed it up by getting rid of Joe Root and Harry Brook in the same over with two unplayable deliveries as the hosts were reduced to 45-5. However, Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett weathered the storm well and scored runs pretty quickly to counterattack the Aussies. The latter, who was given out earlier but DRS came to his rescue notched up a good fifty. However, he was part of a controversial decision again late in the Day when Starc caught him at fine leg but the umpires deemed he dragged the ball along the ground when he went down and Duckett got another life. It will surely be up for discussion and could be a huge moment in this Test. In the end, the hosts did not lose any further wickets and they will need 257 runs on Day 5 with six wickets in hand.





Source link

