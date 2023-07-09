England 27/0 in 5.0 Overs | England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: England chase unlikely win against Australia on Day 4

রবিবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৫শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
England vs Australia Live Cricket Score: England chase unlikely win against Australia on Day 4

Ashes 2023 3rd Test Live Updates: England were set a target of 251 to win the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Saturday after dismissing Australia for 224 in their second innings. Stuart Broad (3-45) and Chris Woakes ( 3-68) did the bulk of the damage on a rain-marred third day after Australia resumed their second innings on 116-4. In reply, at stumps England were 27 for no loss in five overs with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley holding fort. No play was possible in the first two sessions of the day and Ashes holders Australia were indebted to Travis Head’s 77 in an innings where the next highest score was Usman Khawaja’s 43. England have to win this Test to keep their Ashes hopes alive in a five-game series. Ben Stokes’s men are bidding to become just the second team in history to win a Test campaign from 0-2 down after an Australia side inspired by batting great Don Bradman overturned that deficit to take the 1936-37 Ashes 3-2. Australia, meanwhile, require just one more victory for their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.Read Less





প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জন্য আনারস পাঠিয়েছেন ত্রিপুরার মুখ্যমন্ত্রী
Hilsa Fish With Egg: ডিমভরা ইলিশ খাওয়া ভাল? ইলিশের ডিম খেলে শরীরে কী হয় জানুন
Adipurush Full Movie Leaked on YouTube Less Than a Month of Release and It Already Has 2 Million Views
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
