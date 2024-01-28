রবিবার , ২৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৪ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

England 316/6 in 77.0 Overs | Live Cricket Score of IND vs ENG Test Day 4: England aim to extend lead against India on Day 4

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৪ ৯:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1706414007 photo



msid 107196064,imgsize 61976

India finds itself reflecting on missed opportunities and areas for improvement in their performance. While the day witnessed commendable efforts from the Indian bowlers, the team would have aspired for a more productive outcome, both in terms of wickets taken and runs conceded. Throughout the day’s play, the Indian bowling unit struggled with consistency, proving to be expensive at times and failing to apply sustained pressure on the English batters. Additionally, lapses in fielding, falling below international standards, compounded India’s challenges, with missed opportunities, such as the dropped catch of Ollie Pope by Axar Patel at point, proving costly. Furthermore, the bowlers’ inability to maintain pressure and restrict boundaries allowed England to build momentum, posing a significant challenge for India’s quest to regain control of the match. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja’s uncharacteristic tally of seven no-balls further added to India’s woes, highlighting the need for greater discipline and focus in their bowling efforts. With the Test match hanging in the balance, India recognizes the importance of a proactive approach on the field from the onset of play tomorrow. The team will be eager to rectify their shortcomings, striving for improved bowling accuracy, tighter fielding, and enhanced focus to create opportunities and mount a spirited comeback in pursuit of victory.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

City Awamileage News 27 01
বিএনপিকে মোকাবিলায় নেতাকর্মীদের রাজপথে থাকার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
1706414007 photo
England 316/6 in 77.0 Overs | Live Cricket Score of IND vs ENG Test Day 4: England aim to extend lead against India on Day 4
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 01 28t085951.007 2024 01 246562e95f4ce786a22904a2a14559ce
Sexy! Malaika Arora Sizzles In A Bralette And Skirt At Jonas Brothers’ Afterparty; Watch Hot Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
00 4
২৮ জানুয়ারি : আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
alcohol 3

Dry Days to be Observed in Delhi for Three Days Due to MCD Elections

 640562 sng

Samsung-এর ফোন লঞ্চের দিন OnePlus-এর ফোল্ডেবেল ফোনের লঞ্চ, টাইমিং নিয়ে বিতর্ক !

সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad

 6 6

অপ্রদর্শিত অর্থ শর্তহীনভাবে পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগের সুযোগ চায় ডিবিএ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Rijvi Edit

‘উন্নয়নের এত যে ঢাকঢোল, তাহলে লোডশেডিং কেন’

 CPI

BJP Trying to Use Covid as Excuse for Postponing UP Polls, Says CPI(M) Leader Yechury

 1632083626 photo

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Ruturaj’s 88 and bowlers power CSK to 20-run win over MI | Cricket News

 wm 1 1

কারিগরি শিক্ষা বোর্ডে ই-সেবা চালু

 wm lockheadmartin

দুই মার্কিন কোম্পানির উপর চীনের নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 pregnant 2

গর্ভবতীদের জন্য নিষেধ ফলগুলির মধ্যে আম নেই তো? জানুনBenefits of Eating Mango in Pregnancy – News18 Bangla