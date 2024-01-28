England 316/6 in 77.0 Overs | Live Cricket Score of IND vs ENG Test Day 4: England aim to extend lead against India on Day 4

India finds itself reflecting on missed opportunities and areas for improvement in their performance. While the day witnessed commendable efforts from the Indian bowlers, the team would have aspired for a more productive outcome, both in terms of wickets taken and runs conceded. Throughout the day’s play, the Indian bowling unit struggled with consistency, proving to be expensive at times and failing to apply sustained pressure on the English batters. Additionally, lapses in fielding, falling below international standards, compounded India’s challenges, with missed opportunities, such as the dropped catch of Ollie Pope by Axar Patel at point, proving costly. Furthermore, the bowlers’ inability to maintain pressure and restrict boundaries allowed England to build momentum, posing a significant challenge for India’s quest to regain control of the match. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja’s uncharacteristic tally of seven no-balls further added to India’s woes, highlighting the need for greater discipline and focus in their bowling efforts. With the Test match hanging in the balance, India recognizes the importance of a proactive approach on the field from the onset of play tomorrow. The team will be eager to rectify their shortcomings, striving for improved bowling accuracy, tighter fielding, and enhanced focus to create opportunities and mount a spirited comeback in pursuit of victory.