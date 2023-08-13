England coach wants star all-rounder to unretire for World Cup in India | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As the countdown to the ODI World Cup tickles down, England coach Matthew Mott is hopeful star all-rounder Ben Stokes makes a retirement U-turn for cricketing extravaganza slated for October-November in India.

Stokes, the 2019 World Cup final hero, announced his retirement from ODIs in 2022, saying playing three formats had become ‘unsustainable’ for him.

However the England Test captain has time and again shown how consistent he has been with the bat and Mott sees Stokes as an invaluable commodity.

“Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field,” icc-cricket.com quoted Matthew Mott as saying.

“Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity,” he added.

Stokes won the Player of the Match in the final of the 2019 World Cup for his memorable unbeaten 84.

England take on last edition runners-up New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.