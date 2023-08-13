রবিবার , ১৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

England coach wants star all-rounder to unretire for World Cup in India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৩, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1691927949 photo



msid 102697894,imgsize 26526

NEW DELHI: As the countdown to the ODI World Cup tickles down, England coach Matthew Mott is hopeful star all-rounder Ben Stokes makes a retirement U-turn for cricketing extravaganza slated for October-November in India.

Stokes, the 2019 World Cup final hero, announced his retirement from ODIs in 2022, saying playing three formats had become ‘unsustainable’ for him.
However the England Test captain has time and again shown how consistent he has been with the bat and Mott sees Stokes as an invaluable commodity.

“Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field,” icc-cricket.com quoted Matthew Mott as saying.
“Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity,” he added.
Stokes won the Player of the Match in the final of the 2019 World Cup for his memorable unbeaten 84.
England take on last edition runners-up New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm DENGUE
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত রোহিঙ্গা শিশুর মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1691927949 photo
England coach wants star all-rounder to unretire for World Cup in India | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Cholesterol
Cholesterol Control Tips: কোলেস্টেরল প্রাণঘাতী! এই ৫ আয়ুর্বেদিক টোটকাই মহৌষধ, জেনে রাখুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sridevi arjun
When Arjun Kapoor Spoke About Sridevi, Told Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor That ‘She Was a Legend’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
pul 1

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launched: এত সস্তায় ২৫০ সিসি বাইক! দীপাবলির আগে বাজারে এল Bajaj Pulsar 250

 wm CTG Onion 1 5 June 2023

আমদানি ঘোষণায় কেজিতে পেঁয়াজের দাম কমলো ৩০টাকা

 wm Bashkhali mp

‘বাঁশখালীর এমপির শরীর থেকে জাতীয় পার্টির গন্ধ যায়নি’

 shehzada dhami

Shehzada Dhami Quits Choti Sarrdaarni, Actor Unhappy with His Role in Daily Soap

 Kulfi 1

Tasty Kulfi: ঢংঢং করে ঘণ্টা বাজলেই ছেলে-বুড়ো ছুটছে, ৫ টাকার মটকা কুলফির কামাল

 wm xibiden1

শি-বাইডেনের ৯০ মিনিটের ফোনালাপ, সংঘাত এড়িয়ে চলার প্রত্যয়

 Untitled 1 copy 59

মোহাম্মদপুর থানার ওসির ওপর হামলা, মসজিদের খতিবসহ ১০ জন গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm NOWFEL 1

শ্রমিকদের ন্যায্য মজুরি দিন—মালিকদের উপমন্ত্রী নওফেল

 Not feeling the relationship anymore 750x400 1

Relationship Tips | সাবধান! এই লক্ষণগুলো দেখলেই বুঝবেন আপনার সঙ্গীর আপনার থেকে মন সরে যাচ্ছে – News18 Bangla

 wm a4rf

টাটা গোষ্ঠীর হাতে যাচ্ছে এয়ার ইন্ডিয়ার মালিকানা