England vs Australia: Pat Cummins eyes Ashes win, Ben Stokes wants to make it 2-2 after Manchester heartbreak | Cricket News

Australia skipper Pat Cummins emphasizes that his team’s determination to win a Test series in England remains unwavering despite their retention of the Ashes was helped by the rain at Old Trafford

Persistent rainfall on the final day of the fourth Test prevented any play, denying England the opportunity to level the series with a potential victory in a match they had dominated.

The outcome ensured that Australia, being the current holders, retained the Ashes with a 2-1 lead, leaving just one match remaining in the series at The Oval, commencing on Thursday.

Nevertheless, Australia understand the significance of the upcoming Test in London, as they seek to secure their first Ashes series triumph in England since 2001. The team remains fully focused on their ambition to achieve this historic feat.

“It is a bit of a strange one,” Cummins told reporters. “As a group, proud we have retained the Ashes but it has not been our greatest week.”

The fast bowler remarked, “The group we have now is quite similar to the one we had in 2019 when we managed to retain the Ashes in England with a 2-2 draw. Back then, we felt satisfied, but there was a lingering sense that we had not fully accomplished what we set out to achieve.”

“In some regards whatever happened today, it wouldn’t really change how we view next week — we want to win (the series).”

In their second innings, Australia ended the day on 214/5, trailing England’s first-innings total of 592 by 61 runs. Marnus Labuschagne’s brilliant knock of 111 on Saturday proved to be crucial in keeping the hosts at bay.

During the first innings, England managed to limit the world Test champions to 317 runs before piling up an impressive total of 592 all out. Zak Crawley’s remarkable 189 and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 99 were significant contributors to England’s commanding score.

Reflecting on his performance, Cummins admitted that he had not bowled well, evidenced by his return of 1-129 in 23 overs, which stands as the most expensive spell in his Test career so far.

Cummins also acknowledged that England’s exciting and aggressive ‘Bazball’ batting style had presented tactical challenges for him as the captain.

“We tried to throw a few plans at them and on another day they might have worked but, in all facets, we just weren’t at our best this week and they played really well,” said Cummins, who added any Australia joy at having retained the Ashes would be “muted”.

We have become a team that people will remember: Stokes

Amidst the Ashes outcome, England captain Ben Stokes confidently asserted that his team would leave a lasting impression as a memorable and noteworthy side, despite falling short of winning the series.

Under Stokes’ leadership and the guidance of coach Brendon McCullum, England experienced their first draw in 17 Tests since their partnership began last year. During this period, they initiated a significant transformation in their red-ball cricket approach, placing a strong emphasis on entertaining the spectators, ensuring an enjoyable experience for the paying public.

“It’s a tough one to take, a tough pill to swallow,” said Stokes after a result that left England still searching for a first Ashes series win since 2015.

“But I think what we’ve managed to do has already done wonders for cricket in England. I said in the dressing room that the reward for your work isn’t what you get, it’s what you become.”

The all-rounder added: “I think what we’ve managed to become is a team that people will remember.

“As much as I would love to be an Ashes-winning captain, I want this to be a legacy team. Regardless of how the series ends up, people will always talk about us.”

With The Oval finale just around the corner, England have only a few days to regroup. However, Stokes emphasized the need to overcome the disappointment and shift their focus entirely to the upcoming game.

“It is a massive one for us and we know 2-2 sounds a lot better than 3-1.”